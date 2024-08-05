Automated Data and SageX Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Data Matching and Unstructured Data Solutions

New York, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated Data Inc. (ADI), pioneers in automated data matching (or entity resolution), and SageX, a leader in building verticalized AI for unstructured data, announced a strategic partnership to provide an advanced solution that fully automates the unstructured data lifecycle. This strategic collaboration enables companies to efficiently digitize and connect their unstructured data, delivering a unified view for the most trusted insights and decision-making on all data.

Businesses today are inundated with vast amounts of unstructured data, such as documents, PDFs, emails, and web pages. Unlocking the value trapped in these sources requires specialized skills across data science, engineering, and data matching that most companies lack. SageX, known for its comprehensive AI-driven and SaaS-first platform, automates the unstructured data lifecycle, transforming varied documents into structured data ready for consumption.

"The last great challenge is the digitization of unstructured data for real-time integration with a firm's business and operational processes,” said Michael Rude, Co-Founder and CEO, ADI. “This necessitates the ability to consistently and accurately extract data from unstructured documents, and efficiently integrate the data with an organization’s internal systems. SageX is the only platform that offers an end-to-end solution for firms that need to integrate unstructured data at scale."

By integrating ADI’s cutting-edge AI-enhanced data matching engine, SageX enhances its platform’s ability to understand data intricacies, identify key attributes, and accurately connect data from diverse sources. This collaboration ensures a seamless, end-to-end data experience for users, empowering businesses to make informed decisions with data they can trust.

“In my two decades of data and financial services experience, dealing with unstructured data and data matching has been the biggest bottleneck in unlocking the economic value of data,” said Nitin Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, SageX. “With SageX and ADI coming together, we empower businesses to build a true data culture, driven by connected data assets.”

The ADI and SageX alliance addresses a critical challenge in today's data-driven business landscape by efficiently processing and deriving value from unstructured data. By combining SageX's expertise in the unstructured data lifecycle and ADI's advanced data matching capabilities, the partnership offers a comprehensive solution that is particularly valuable for industries dealing with large volumes of unstructured data, such as finance, healthcare, and legal services.

Industry use cases include:

As businesses continue to generate and consume unprecedented amounts of data, the ADI and SageX partnership offers a timely solution to harness the full potential of unstructured information. By automating complex data processes, companies can focus on deriving insights and driving innovation.

To learn more about this partnership, read our recent blog or follow ADI on LinkedIn.

About ADI

Automated Data is an AI-enhanced entity resolution platform founded in 2023 on a mission to empower professionals to confidently connect their data. Led by executives from Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Palantir, LightBox, Crux, FactSet, and Refinitiv, the team at ADI witnessed firsthand the demand to leverage more data in every analytic, operational and business-driven process. The no-code platform was designed with the data citizen in mind, enabling those without programming experience to solve even the most complex matching requirements. Automated Data supports entity resolution, data matching, taxonomy classification, reconciliation and deduplication, allowing customers to focus on business outcomes instead of data preparation.

About SageX

SageX is a “data intelligence” company with a singular focus on creating Verticalized AI solutions for specific business outcomes. While empowering enterprise business users to access AI and ML technological capabilities without the technicalities, the platform is built to maximize the economic value of unstructured data. Using a Data Centric approach, a smart UI, and a robust AI learning engine, it automates the unstructured data lifecycle from different sources that vary in context, structure, formats, and layouts. Contact us at: hello@sagexglobal.ai.