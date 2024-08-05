Lakeside Holding Partners With Leading Global Social Media and E-Commerce Platform to Streamline Cross-Border Fulfillment

Enhancing Logistics Operations with Advanced API Integration

Itasca, IL, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeside Holding Limited (“Lakeside” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LSH), a U.S.-based integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a strategic focus on the Asian market operating under the brand American Bear Logistics (“ABL”), today announced a strategic agreement with one of the world’s most popular social media and e-commerce platforms (the “Platform”). This collaboration will provide sellers on the Platform with a comprehensive suite of customs brokerage services, including customs clearance and customs duty management.

Technology-Driven Efficiency

ABL's partnership goes beyond traditional logistics services, powered by its cutting-edge technology and team of experts. The Company's advanced API integration, developed in-house, directly connects with the Platform’s inventory system, enabling real-time data exchange for accurate order fulfillment and seamless communication.

Key Benefits for Platform Sellers:

Simplified Customs Clearance: ABL's expertise ensures smooth and efficient customs processing.

ABL's expertise ensures smooth and efficient customs processing. Efficient Pickup and Delivery: ABL's established network guarantees timely delivery.

ABL's established network guarantees timely delivery. Real-Time Status Updates: Sellers have full visibility into their inventory throughout the process.

Sellers have full visibility into their inventory throughout the process. Focus on Growth: By outsourcing their logistics needs to ABL, Platform sellers can focus more of their time on expanding their businesses.

“We are thrilled to partner with such a pioneer in the digital and social commerce space,” said Henry Liu, Chairman & CEO of Lakeside. “Our technical team's expertise and advanced API integration capabilities will enable us to deliver unparalleled logistics services, ensuring their products reach consumers quickly and efficiently.”

About Lakeside Holding Limited

Lakeside Holding Limited, based in Itasca, IL, is a U.S.-based integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a strategic focus on the Asian market, including China and South Korea. Operating under the brand American Bear Logistics, we primarily provide customized cross-border ocean freight solutions and airfreight solutions in the U.S. that specifically cater to our customers’ requirements and needs in transporting goods into the U.S. We are an Asian American-owned business rooted in the U.S. with in-depth understanding of both the U.S. and Asian international trading and logistics service markets. Our customers are typically Asia- and U.S.-based logistics service companies serving large e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods made in Asia into the U.S. For more information, please visit https://lakeside-holding.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those listed under “Risk Factors,” may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com