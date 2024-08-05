Global Stainless Steel Hardware Market to Reach the Mark of US$ 19.27 Bn by 2034; Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 6.8% During 2024 – 2034; states TNR, The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stainless steel hardware market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for durable and corrosion-resistant materials across various industries, including construction, automotive, and marine. The push for infrastructure development and modernization, particularly in emerging economies, is a key growth driver. Additionally, the growing preference for stainless steel in high-performance applications, due to its strength and longevity, presents substantial opportunities for market expansion.

A significant trend of the stainless steel hardware market is the increasing adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies like 3D printing and precision casting, which allow for more efficient production of intricate stainless steel components. Additionally, the move towards sustainable and eco-friendly materials is further enhancing the market's growth potential.

Global Stainless Steel Hardware Market Growth Drivers



Infrastructure Development and Modernization: As governments and private sectors invest heavily in building resilient infrastructure, the demand for durable materials like stainless steel has surged. Stainless steel hardware is favored for its exceptional strength, corrosion resistance, and longevity, making it ideal for use in construction projects, bridges, and transportation systems. Additionally, the push for smart cities and sustainable urban development further amplifies the need for high-quality stainless steel components. This trend is particularly evident in emerging economies, where rapid urbanization is driving significant demand for robust infrastructure solutions.

Visit our Homepage

Growing Demand in Automotive and Marine Industries: In the automotive sector, the demand for lightweight, yet strong materials is increasing as manufacturers strive to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Stainless steel hardware is essential in producing various automotive components, including exhaust systems, engine parts, and structural elements. Similarly, in the marine industry, stainless steel's corrosion resistance is crucial for building ships, boats, and offshore structures exposed to harsh marine environments. As these industries continue to evolve and expand, the need for high-performance stainless steel hardware is expected to rise, driving market growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Stainless Steel Hardware Market

The Covid-19 pandemic had a varied impact on the global stainless steel hardware market. Early on, the market experienced considerable setbacks due to disruptions in supply chains, factory closures, and decreased demand across major sectors such as automotive, construction, and aerospace. Numerous projects were postponed or canceled, causing a short-term dip in market growth.

As global economies began to reopen and construction projects restarted, the market showed signs of recovery. The pandemic also drove the accelerated adoption of automation and digital technologies in manufacturing, enhancing production efficiency and reducing reliance on manual labor. Additionally, heightened attention to hygiene and safety standards increased the demand for stainless steel in healthcare and food processing sectors, supporting the market's rebound.

Get Sample Copy of the Report

Key Findings: Global Stainless Steel Hardware Market

By product type, screws captured the second largest revenue share at 10.3% in the stainless steel hardware market in 2023 , due to extensive use of stainless steel screws in various applications, including construction, automotive, and industrial machinery. Their corrosion resistance, durability, and strength make them ideal for securing materials in harsh environments. The growing demand for high-quality fasteners in infrastructure projects and advanced manufacturing processes has further driven the market share of stainless steel screws.

, due to extensive use of stainless steel screws in various applications, including construction, automotive, and industrial machinery. Their corrosion resistance, durability, and strength make them ideal for securing materials in harsh environments. The growing demand for high-quality fasteners in infrastructure projects and advanced manufacturing processes has further driven the market share of stainless steel screws. By steel type, austenitic segment held the highest market share at 29.4% in the stainless steel hardware market in 2023 . This dominance is due to austenitic steel's exceptional properties, including superior corrosion resistance, high ductility, and excellent weldability, making it the preferred choice for a wide range of applications. Industries such as construction, automotive, and food processing rely heavily on austenitic stainless steel hardware for its durability and performance in demanding environments, driving its substantial market share.

. This dominance is due to austenitic steel's exceptional properties, including superior corrosion resistance, high ductility, and excellent weldability, making it the preferred choice for a wide range of applications. Industries such as construction, automotive, and food processing rely heavily on austenitic stainless steel hardware for its durability and performance in demanding environments, driving its substantial market share. By application, the industrial machinery segment registered the second largest revenue share at 16.2% in the stainless steel hardware market in 2023 , due to extensive use of stainless steel components in manufacturing and heavy machinery. Stainless steel hardware is essential for its durability, resistance to wear and tear, and ability to withstand harsh industrial environments. As industrial automation and advanced manufacturing technologies expand, the demand for high-quality stainless steel hardware continues to grow.

, due to extensive use of stainless steel components in manufacturing and heavy machinery. Stainless steel hardware is essential for its durability, resistance to wear and tear, and ability to withstand harsh industrial environments. As industrial automation and advanced manufacturing technologies expand, the demand for high-quality stainless steel hardware continues to grow. By sales channel, the direct segment accounted for the highest market share at 62.3% in the stainless steel hardware market in 2023 , due to the preference for direct purchasing by large industrial clients and businesses seeking customized solutions. Direct sales channels allow for better pricing, tailored products, and streamlined communication with manufacturers, making it the favored option for companies requiring bulk orders and specific stainless steel hardware specifications.

, due to the preference for direct purchasing by large industrial clients and businesses seeking customized solutions. Direct sales channels allow for better pricing, tailored products, and streamlined communication with manufacturers, making it the favored option for companies requiring bulk orders and specific stainless steel hardware specifications. By region, Asia Pacific dominated the stainless steel hardware market in terms of revenue in 2023 due to robust industrialization and rapid urbanization in the region. The growing construction, automotive, and manufacturing sectors, coupled with significant infrastructure development projects, fueled the demand for stainless steel hardware. Additionally, the region's expanding middle class and increasing investments in infrastructure further contributed to its dominance in the global stainless steel hardware market.

Competitor Insights:



The key companies profiled in the stainless steel hardware market are mentioned below:

Acciai Vender

Acerinox

Ananka Group

Aperam

Apex Stainless Fasteners Ltd

Asia Bolts Industries LLC

B&G Manufacturing

Fasteners Point LLC

Ford Fasteners, Inc.

Southern Fasteners & Supply, LLC.

Suncor Stainless, Inc.

SUZU Steel

Other Industry Participants

Browse Related Category Reports

Global Stainless Steel Hardware Market



By Product Type

Bolts & Nuts

Screws

Hooks

Rivets

Anchors

Clamps

Rings & Pins

Fasteners

Shackles

Hinges and Hasps

Swivels

Thimbles

Blocks and Sheaves

Wire Rope Clips

Others

By Steel Type



Austenitic

Ferritic

Martensitic

Duplex

17 4 PH

By Application



Construction Residential Commercial Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Industrial Machinery

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Others

By Sales Channel



Direct

Indirect

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Consult with Our Expert:

Jay Reynolds

The Niche Research

Japan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111

South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126

Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643

United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080

United States: +1 302-232-5106

Email: askanexpert@thenicheresearch.com