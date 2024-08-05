Telos Corporation, an Official TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Provider, Expands Enrollment and Renewal Options by Opening New Locations

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), an authorized enrollment provider, continues to expand locations to enroll consumers in the TSA PreCheck® program by opening seven new locations in Arizona, California, Georgia, Ohio, Minnesota and Texas. These locations will begin offering enrollment services today, August 5, 2024.



Telos now has 76 TSA PreCheck enrollment centers open across the U.S. The launch of these new enrollment centers represents the ongoing expansion of Telos’ national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Throughout 2024, Telos will continue delivering convenience to consumers by launching additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.

“Telos has long been a trusted security partner to government agencies and highly regulated businesses,” said John Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “We are pleased to extend our strengths to travelers in Arizona, California, Georgia, Ohio, Minnesota and Texas enabling an easy, convenient TSA PreCheck enrollment experience.”

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the security checkpoint, and keeping electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or schedule an enrollment appointment by visiting the authorized Telos TSA PreCheck website, https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov. Most existing TSA PreCheck members throughout the U.S. can renew directly on Telos’ authorized TSA PreCheck website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

A list of Telos enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck is included below, and on the Telos TSA PreCheck website: https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov/locations.

ARIZONA

OfficeMax: 10100 North 90th St, Scottsdale, AZ, 85258

OfficeMax: 245 E Bell Rd, Suite 14, Phoenix, AZ, 85022

OfficeMax: 9580 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85748

OfficeMax: 12841 North Tatum, Phoenix, AZ 85032

OfficeMax: 7974 West Bell Road, Glendale, AZ 85308

Office Depot: 1571 N. Dysart Road, Avondale, AZ 85392 – NEW

CALIFORNIA

Office Depot: 3535 Hollis St, Emeryville, CA 94608

Office Depot: 5885 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94531

Office Depot: 1700 A Rosecrans Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Office Depot: 3030 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, CA 91214

Office Depot: 602 Orange St, Redlands, CA 92374

Office Depot: 2301 East Willow, Signal Hill, CA 90755

Office Depot: 3430 Highland Ave, National City, CA 91950

OfficeMax: 2160 Otis Dr, Alameda, CA 94501 – NEW

COLORADO

Office Depot: 1905 28th St, Boulder, CO 80301

Office Depot: 8523 E Arapahoe Rd, Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Office Depot: 343 South Broadway, Denver, CO 80209

FLORIDA

Office Depot: 501 N. Orlando Ave, #201, Winter Park, FL 32789

Office Depot: 211 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609

Office Depot: 17081 U.S. Hwy 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Office Depot: 1714 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Office Depot: 16000 NW 57th Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Office Depot: 8605 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155

Office Depot: 914 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Office Depot: 1570 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Office Depot: 8950 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL 33186

Office Depot: 1940 S. University Dr, Davie, FL 33324

Office Depot: 14759 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618

Office Depot: 721 N. Alafaya, Orlando, FL 32828

Office Depot: 5500 W. Sample Rd Unit B, Margate, FL 33073

GEORGIA

OfficeMax: 170 Woodstock Square Ave, Woodstock, GA 30189

Office Depot: 585 Bullsboro Dr, Newnan, GA 30265 – NEW

ILLINOIS

Office Depot: 40 East Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173

IOWA

Eastern Iowa Airport (CID): 3020 Lippisch Place SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

MARYLAND

Office Depot: 618 Boulton St, Bel Air, MD 21404

Office Depot: 2401 Solomons Island Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401

MINNESOTA

Office Depot: 7361 153rd St, Apple Valley, MN 55124 – NEW

MISSOURI

Office Depot: 8501 N Eanston Ave, Kansas City, MO 64157

NEVADA

Telos Corporation: 1160 N. Towncenter Dr, Suite 130, Las Vegas, NV 89144

Office Depot: 9701 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Office Depot: 5915 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Office Depot: 2170 N. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108

OfficeMax: 549 N. Stephanie St, Henderson, NV 89014

OfficeMax: 8720 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Office Depot: 6980 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89113

NORTH CAROLINA

Office Depot: 4500 Falls of the Neuse Rd, #120, Raleigh, NC 27609

OHIO

OfficeMax: 4540 Eastgate Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45245 – NEW

OfficeMax: 1325 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH 43240 – NEW

OREGON

Office Depot: 3485 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005

PENNSYLVANIA

OfficeMax: 130 Commerce Blvd, Unit #3, Fairless Hills, PA 19030

OfficeMax: 7231 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19149

OfficeMax: 4080 William Penn Highway #49, Monroeville, PA 15146

SOUTH CAROLINA

Office Depot: 1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407

Office Depot: 101 Verdae Blvd, #100, Greenville, SC 29607

TENNESSEE

Office Depot: 2312 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

Office Depot: 545 Cool Springs Blvd, Suite 105, Franklin TN 37067

TEXAS

Office Depot: 119 SW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78245

Office Depot: 5205 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX 75040

Office Depot: 19000 Limestone Commercial Dr, Suite 500, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Office Depot: 15375 Southwest Freeway, Sugarland, TX 77478

Office Depot: 5300 S MoPac Expy, #101, Austin, TX 78749

Office Depot: 7777 N. Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063

Office Depot: 1751 N Central Expy, Bldg H, McKinney, TX 75069

Office Depot: 1319 W Davis St, Conroe, TX 77304

OfficeMax: 255 E Basse Rd, Suite 1510, San Antonio, TX 78209

Office Depot: 4615 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521

Office Max: 23610 Westheimer Parkway, Katy, TX 77494

Office Depot: 14424 FM 2920 Rd, Tomball, TX 77377

Office Depot: 20075 Interstate 24 N, Spring, TX 77388 – NEW

VIRGINIA

Telos Corporation: 19886 Ashburn Rd, Ashburn, VA 20147

Office Depot: 14405 Chantilly Crossing Ln, Chantilly, VA 20151

Office Depot: 2330-B W. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA 23666

OfficeMax: 6301 W. Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230

WASHINGTON

Office Depot: 8812 NE 5th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98665

Office Depot: 3715 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98373

Office Depot: 300 Andover Park West, Suite 400, Tukwila, WA 98188

About TSA PreCheck®

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at 220+ airports with 90+ airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 17 million passengers.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including their Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at https://investors.telos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believe are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

