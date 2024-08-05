Paper Transport Leverages Freight Science’s Intelligent Decision Automation to Win New Business and Expand Go-to-Market Strategy

--New Collaboration Brings Advanced Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Real-Time Optimization to Enhance Logistics Efficiency and Profitability--



CLAYTON, Mo., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paper Transport (PTI), a top 100 for-hire truckload carrier and top 20 intermodal marketing company (IMC) that provides dedicated, intermodal, and brokerage solutions, today revealed the impact of its partnership with Freight Science and its Intelligent Decision Recommendation and Automation technology. By going to market with Freight Science’s load planning optimization solutions, PTI has expanded its competitive advantage and won new business within the competitive dedicated shipping industry.

“Our partnership with Freight Science has enabled us to develop new business models and associated services while enabling scalable operations across our customer base,” said Jared Stedl, Chief Commercial Officer for Paper Transport. “The Freight Science platform and team enabled us to quickly develop an updated dedicated service to secure more deals. Our customers are looking for a high quality service with on-time pickup and delivery. We do this better than our competition. Freight Science enables us to do this while honoring our drivers’ home time requests, leading to low driver turnover. Freight Science also enables us to drive more backhauls, allowing us to do more with less.”

Traditional load planning is resource-intensive requiring higher overhead cost and detracting from customers and drivers while often yielding suboptimal decisions, unnecessary empty miles, late deliveries, and less efficient asset utilization. Delays in decision-making due to a lack of real-time insights also hinder operational efficiency, making operational cost management a constant struggle. The Freight Science platform, employed by PTI, addresses these critical challenges, contributing to greater operational efficiency, improving collaboration with shippers, all while reducing operating costs through higher utilization and lower overhead.

In addition, Freight Science’s platform provided PTI several advantages during a shipping disruption -- the collapse of Baltimore’s Key Bridge in March, a vivid example of the everyday challenges that logistics and trucking industries face. The collapse immediately changed travel time for over 70 destinations from minutes to hours, and Freight Science enabled PTI to react quickly by immediately identifying key information on all impacted and non-impacted lanes, adjusting the load planning process and resetting customer expectations.

With Freight Science, PTI teams can click one button to accept or reject any load, build and approve load plans for all drivers and assets, eliminating manual work while increasing profitability. It makes the process effectively touchless, a value-add when time is critical. The cloud-native platform can operate in conjunction with existing transportation management systems (TMSs) enabling account managers, customer service representatives (CSRs), and planners to make decisions and enable automated decisions based on ‘clean data’, reducing operational processes from hours to just minutes.

"Our platform co-exists and seamlessly integrates into existing transportation management systems, minimizing time-to-value and risk while requiring fewer technical and business resources compared to other solutions," said Matt Foster, CEO of Freight Science. "The real-time decision recommendation, automation and optimization of tender acceptance and load planning has significantly enhanced operational efficiency and profitability for many carriers. Our partnership with PTI enabled Freight Science to leverage our cutting-edge tools for data quality, real-time data collection and cleaning, machine learning, and mathematical optimization, to the dedicated fleet load planning problem, setting a new industry benchmark in logistics operations."

Freight Science is committed to providing forward-looking software solutions to help truckload carriers build scalable operations by leveraging data, analytics and intelligent decision automation and optimization. Read the complete PTI case study on the Freight Science website. For additional information, please visit www.freightscience.com .

About Freight Science

Founded in 2020 and based in Clayton, MO, Freight Science is a technology company that enables trucking companies to optimize tender acceptance and load planning while significantly scaling without adding CSRs, load planners, dispatchers or driver managers through intelligent decision automation. The Freight Science platform assists logistics companies in seamlessly adapting to uncertainty by automating and optimizing freight management decision making. For more information, please visit www.freightscience.com .

About Paper Transport

Headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin, Paper Transport provides dedicated, over-the-road, Intermodal, and brokerage solutions throughout the United States. The company's mission is to build a great place to work where outstanding people deliver. Through its people-oriented culture and growth, Paper Transport continues to achieve this mission as an employer and carrier of choice. For more information, please visit www.papertransport.com .