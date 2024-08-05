BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: R1 RCM Inc. (Nasdaq - RCM), Enstar Group Limited (Nasdaq – ESGR), Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq – PFC), The First Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE – FBMS)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

R1 RCM Inc. (Nasdaq - RCM)

Under the terms of the agreement, R1 RCM Inc. (“RCM”) will be acquired by investment funds affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“Buyers”). TowerBrook is currently the beneficial owner of approximately 36% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. Buyers will acquire all the outstanding common stock for $14.30 per share, in a deal with an enterprise value of approximately $8.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether R1 Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Buyers are paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/r1-rcm-inc-nasdaq-rcm/.

Enstar Group Limited (Nasdaq – ESGR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Enstar will be acquired by Sixth Street for $338.00 in cash per ordinary share of Enstar payable upon closing of the transaction, representing a total equity value of $5.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether Enstar Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Sixth Street is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/enstar-group-limited-nasdaq-esgr/

Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq – PFC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Premier Financial will be acquired by WesBanco, Inc. (“WesBanco”) (Nasdaq - WSBC). WesBanco will exchange shares of its common stock for all of the outstanding shares of Premier Financial common stock, in an all-stock transaction. Premier Financial shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.80 of a share of WesBanco common stock for each share of Premier Financial common stock they own upon the effective time of the merger, for aggregate merger consideration valued at approximately $959 million, or $26.66 per share, based on WesBanco’s closing stock price of $33.32 as of July 24, 2024. The investigation concerns whether Premier Financial Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether WesBanco is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/premier-financial-corp-nasdaq-pfc/.

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE – FBMS)

Under the terms of the agreement, The First will be acquired by Renasant Corporation (“Renasant”) (NYSE - RNST). Shareholders of The First will receive 1.00 share of Renasant common stock for each share of The First common stock. Additionally, all options of The First will be cashed out at their in-the-money value at closing. Based on Renasant’s closing stock price of $37.09 per share as of July 26, 2024, the implied transaction value is approximately $37.09 per The First share, or $1.2 billion, in the aggregate. The investigation concerns whether The First Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Renasant is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/first-bancshares-inc-nyse-fbms/.

