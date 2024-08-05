True Tickets Announces Successful Trial of Rules-Based Resale Functionality

BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In advance of the Tessitura Learning and Community Conference, True Tickets, the secure digital ticket delivery service for the live events industry, is proud to announce the first successful trial of its rules-based resale functionality. This groundbreaking capability will enable True Tickets partners to both control and monetize the resale of their tickets by their patrons, defining a new vision for an ethical and transparent secondary ticket market.

Unauthorized resale of tickets has become an increasingly challenging issue, causing headaches for both ticket issuers and patrons. True Tickets’ rules-based resale capability addresses this by offering a multichannel resale distribution option for ticket issuers that maximizes value for all parties involved. This innovative solution, recently trialed with real event tickets at a True Tickets Tessitura partner, simplifies the resale process, providing a seamless experience for authorized resellers and ensuring fair pricing and legitimate transactions for patrons.

"This capability will be a win for both ticket issuers and patrons," said Matt Zarracina, CEO of True Tickets. "By creating visibility into every step of the transaction and giving the ticket issuer control, we are setting a new standard for ethical ticket resale.”

True Tickets’ rules-based resale functionality is built on the company's innovative rules engine, offering unmatched flexibility and control for ticket issuers. True Tickets partners will be able to set specific rules for resale of the tickets they issue at various levels, including event, ticket type, and specific patron ensuring each ticket is delivered with the appropriate permissions and options.

For patrons who want to resell their tickets, the current resale process can be frustrating, with confusion over where to list tickets, how much to list them for, and dealing with multiple sales channels. True Tickets’ solution removes these burdens, offering a simplified process that connects patrons with over a dozen marketplaces in an easier, direct way. This results in significantly less hassle and maximized value for patrons.

For the nonprofit arts sector, this solution offers a way to balance accessibility with financial sustainability. True Tickets’ ethical resale functionality ensures that discounted tickets remain available to their intended audiences without being exploited by bad actors. This new capability supports nonprofit organizations in maintaining their mission of providing affordable access to the arts while working with resale marketplaces.

For the for-profit sector, including major events like concerts and Broadway shows, this functionality provides a method to embrace the benefits of ticket resale marketplaces while maintaining visibility and control over ticket distribution, data, and pricing. Ultimately, this capability helps ticket issuers and content creators to maximize revenue while managing demand.

True Tickets’ rules-based resale functionality, which is expected to be available to its entire community of clients in Q4 of this year included as part of its base service, represents a significant advancement in ticketing technology, offering a comprehensive solution that balances control and distribution. This launch positions True Tickets at the forefront of the industry, providing unparalleled configurability and ethical standards in ticket resale.