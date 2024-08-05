VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, Names Steve Cohen Executive Vice President of Talent and Programming

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN, The Sports Betting Network (“VSiN”), announces the appointment of long-time media industry executive Steve Cohen as the network’s Executive Vice President, Talent and Programming. Cohen spent the last 20 years as the Senior Vice President of Sports Programming at SiriusXM, where he built and oversaw their sports talk radio stations, including channels done in collaboration with all professional sports leagues. He will join VSiN leadership in working to rapidly expand sponsorship, distribution, and audience, while continuing to deliver the most credible content sports bettors can find anywhere.



“With more than 37 years under his belt, Steve is one of the most respected and innovative executives in the media business and was key in VSiN’s original launch on SiriusXM,” said VSiN Founder, Brian Musburger. “Having launched more than a dozen sports talk radio stations, including SiriusXM NFL Radio and Mad Dog Sports Radio following a successful 17-year career in terrestrial radio, it’s hard to find a media leader with more experience giving an audience exactly what they’re looking for. He is a beloved manager with a track record of getting the best out of talent and a unique understanding of the importance of unbiased, credible information for sports bettors.”

With a focus on delivering superior sports betting programming, Cohen will identify new talent, strengthen the network’s lineup, and create additional content for broader distribution. The network will leverage his decades of experience across sports and media channels to support VSiN’s mission of delivering sports news, analysis and insights that bettors use to help make more informed betting decisions.

“Since I first met the team back in 2015, I’ve known that they were building something special,” said Cohen. “I’m excited to join a group that has always been at the forefront of the sports betting industry and look forward to the opportunity to leverage my experience creating content across every sport and medium to deliver an exceptional product that satisfies the content needs of all sports fans, especially those who wager on sports.”

Cohen joined SiriusXM in 2004 and, as Senior Vice President of Sports Programming, he built and oversaw the company’s sports news and talk programs on all of SiriusXM’s sports channels, including the hiring of talent, show development and production. He led the development and launch of first-of-their-kind dedicated league-partnered sports radio channels like SiriusXM NFL Radio, SiriusXM NBA Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. In addition, Cohen and his team built and programmed SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, SiriusXM College Sports Radio, SiriusXM FC, SiriusXM Fight Nation, the all-sports Mad Dog Sports Radio channel, as well as individual channels dedicated to the Power Five college conferences. He oversaw MLB Network Radio, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio and SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channels since the merger of Sirius and XM in 2008. He was also responsible for overseeing all live play-by-play programming available to SiriusXM listeners, including NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL games, NASCAR, IndyCar, Formula One, golf, college sports, international soccer, horse racing and more.

Before joining SiriusXM, Cohen worked at WFAN Sports Radio in New York, where he served as the Executive Producer for both the New York Jets Radio Network and New York Giants Radio Network. He was among the pioneers of the fantasy sports industry when he founded the Pro Football News and Injury Report in the early 1990s and was inducted into the Fantasy Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. In addition to his hosting on WFAN, Sirius XM, Westwood One and Fox Sports Radio, he has written for several print and digital outlets, including ESPN.com, the New York Daily News, New Haven Register, Seattle Post-Intelligencer and the Newark Star-Ledger.

Recently Cohen was honored as the recipient of the 2024 Jeff Smulyan Award given by Barrett Media. Cohen oversaw programming that won multiple Cynopsis and Ad-Week Awards for Best Radio shows and podcasts and he and his team received the 2005 Eclipse Award.

A graduate of the University of Arizona, Cohen began his career in 1987 as a board operator and tape editor at WFAN.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on YouTube TV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet Pittsburgh, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, more than 300 terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com, and VSiN.com/Podcasts.

VSiN’s newsroom studio is located in the sportsbook at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

