NodThera Named a ‘Fierce 15’ Company by Fierce Biotech

Philadelphia, PA, August 5, 2024 - NodThera, a leading clinical-stage biotech delivering a paradigm shift in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases through selective modulation of the NLRP3 inflammasome, today announces that it has been named by Fierce Biotech as one of 2024’s ‘Fierce 15’ biotechnology companies, designating it as one of the most innovative and promising biotechnology companies in the industry.

Daniel Swisher, Chief Executive Officer of NodThera, commented: “Over the past year, NodThera has made significant progress towards realizing the full potential of targeting the NLRP3 inflammasome, supported by a proven leadership team, best-in-class molecules and compelling pre-clinical and clinical data. We are incredibly honored to be profiled by Fierce Biotech among the industry’s most exciting and innovative companies. With preparations underway for our Phase II clinical development program in cardiovascular disease, obesity, and neuro-inflammation among other value inflection points, this achievement underscores the strength of our science and commitment to leading a paradigm shift in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases.”

Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare, said: “For the past 22 years, we have evaluated hundreds of companies for inclusion in the ‘Fierce 15’ special report. Our selection process considers various factors, including technological robustness, strategic partnerships, venture support and market positioning. This report highlights innovation and creativity amid intense competition.”

This year’s full list of winners can be viewed here: https://www.fiercebiotech.com/special-reports/introducing-fierce-biotechs-2024-fierce-15

For more information about NodThera please contact:

NodThera

Tel: +44 (0) 1223 608130

Email: info@nodthera.com

ICR Consilium

Amber Fennell, David Daley, Sukaina Virji

Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

Email: nodthera@consilium-comms.com

About NodThera

NodThera is a leading clinical-stage biotech developing brain-penetrant NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors to treat chronic inflammatory diseases. Led by an experienced management team, NodThera is combining a deep understanding of NLRP3 inhibition, pharmaceutical neuroscience expertise and precision chemistry. Its two lead clinical candidates are oral, small molecule NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors, which have demonstrated differentiated, potentially best-in-class clinical profiles with significant anti-inflammatory effects and high brain penetration, offering distinct opportunities to treat multiple indications. The Company is backed by top-tier investors including 5AM Ventures, Blue Owl Capital, Epidarex Capital, F-Prime Capital, Novo Holdings, Sanofi Ventures and Sofinnova Partners. NodThera is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with additional operations in Cambridge, UK and Seattle, WA. Learn more at www.nodthera.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry’s daily monitor, providing the latest news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 300,000 top biotech professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day’s top stories.