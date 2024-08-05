TA (previously TA Services) Reveals Updated Brand, Showcasing Evolution into Comprehensive North American 3PL

MANSFIELD, Texas, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TA Services marks a significant milestone today with the launch of its refreshed brand logo and website. This strategic rebrand underscores TA’s dedication to innovation, supply chain excellence, and expanded service capabilities.



“TA is proud to unveil our brand identity, which reflects the evolution and growth as a premier provider in the logistics industry,” said Scott Schell, CEO of TA. “This rebranding signifies our dedication to redefining logistics solutions and how we can better support the needs of our valued customers and partners. As a whole, we are intent on reflecting who we are and what we stand for. Our new brand identity is a testament to the remarkable growth and broadening of services that we have been able to provide for our customers over the years.”

The company transitioned to a full-service 3PL in 2019, expanding its already well-defined Multimodal Freight Brokerage portfolio to also include Managed Transportation, Warehousing & Fulfillment, and Cross-Border Logistics. The new, contemporary website serves as a comprehensive platform showcasing TA’s diverse service offerings and the expertise of its industry professionals.

















Updates will not impact billing procedures or create a loss of access to any third-party platforms currently used. All services will remain uninterrupted during the transitional period.

“Our redesigned website will offer valuable resources for customers, carriers, and partners, demonstrating our commitment to transparency and accessibility,” added Schell. “We want our customers to know that we are committed to making their experience using our services as convenient as possible. TA remains dedicated to exceeding industry standards and supporting supply chain needs both domestically and internationally. This update ensures continuity and industry alignment for our customers and carrier partners, maintaining seamless access to all services and platforms they rely on.”

TA, a trusted name in logistics for over 38 years, is one of the top 50 full service 3PL/Brokerages in North America. TA has grown in size, scale, and services – recognizing the need to keep pace in the marketplace. The company’s recent accolades, including multiple awards recognizing team members for their excellence in supply chain management such as Food Logistics' 2024 Rock Star of the Supply Chain awards and Supply and Demand Chain Executive's 2024 Pros to Know awards underscore its ongoing commitment to industry leadership.

For more information on TA’s range of logistics solutions, visit https://www.taservices.com/.

About TA Services:

TA Services, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PS Logistics. Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, TA is a North American provider with operations in Mexico, the United States & Canada and has been a cornerstone in the logistics industry since 1986. Specializing in a wide range of third-party logistics services including managed transportation, warehousing and fulfillment, multi-modal freight brokerage and cross-border logistics, TA continues to innovate and elevate standards within the industry.

