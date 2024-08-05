Orthopedic Implants Market to Reach $76.4 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Orthopedic Implants Market by Product Type (Reconstructive Joint Replacements, Spinal Implants, Dental Implants, Trauma, Orthobiologics, and Others), Biomaterial (Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterials, Polymeric Biomaterials, and Others), and Type (Knee, Hip, Wrist and Shoulder, Dental, Spine, Ankle, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the orthopedic implants market was valued at $49.4 Billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $76.4 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Request Sample of the Report on Orthopedic Implants Market Forecast 2033 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2175

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in prevalence of orthopedic disorders, technological advancements in the field of orthopedic implant, and surge in demand of orthopedic implants are the major factors that drive the growth of the orthopedic implant market. However, the high cost of orthopedic implant and complications with implant procedure restricts the market growth. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging markets offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global orthopedic implant market.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size In 2023 $49.4 Billion Market Size In 2033 $76.4 Billion CAGR 4.4% No. Of Pages In Report 351 Segments Covered Product Type, Biomaterial, Type, And Region. Drivers Rise In Prevalence Of Orthopedic Disorders Technological Advancements In The Field Of Orthopedic Implant Surge In Demand Of Orthopedic Implants Opportunity Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets Restraints High Cost Of Orthopedic Implant Complications With Implant Procedure



Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2175



Segment Highlights

The reconstructive joint replacements segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By product type, the reconstructive joint replacements segment dominated the market share in 2023, owing to increase in prevalence of degenerative joint diseases such as osteoarthritis, necessitating joint replacement surgeries, and advancements in implant materials, surgical techniques, and prosthetic designs have improved the outcomes and longevity of joint replacement procedures, encouraging more patients to opt for surgery. In addition, innovations in materials, such as highly durable metals, ceramics, and advanced polymers, allow for implants that closely mimic the structure and function of natural joints, resulting in better patient satisfaction and longer-lasting results further support the segment growth.

The metallic biomaterials segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By biomaterial, the metallic biomaterials segment dominated the market share in 2023, owing to their superior mechanical properties, including high strength and durability, which are crucial for load-bearing applications. In addition, metallic biomaterials such as titanium and stainless-steel offer excellent biocompatibility and corrosion resistance, making them ideal for long-term implantation to support the segment growth.

The knee segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By type, the knee segment dominated the market share in 2023 owing to a rise in awareness about the benefits of knee replacement surgery among both patients and healthcare providers, which has contributed to the growing demand. Advancements in surgical techniques, implant designs, and materials have made knee replacement procedures more effective and accessible to a broader range of patients. In addition, improvements in post-operative care and rehabilitation protocols have reduced recovery times and improved patient outcomes, which further fuel the demand for orthopedic implant.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2175

Regional Outlook

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

North America dominated the orthopedic implant market share in 2023, owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in R&D, and a rise in prevalence of orthopedic conditions among an aging population. In addition, the presence of leading market players and favorable reimbursement policies enhance market growth. Technological advancements in implant materials and surgical techniques further boost the market.

Key Players

Arthrex, Inc.

Colfax Corporation (DJO, LLC)

CONMED CORPORATION

GLOBUS MEDICAL INC.

Johnson & Johnson (DEPUY SYNTHES)

Medtronic Plc

NuVasive Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global orthopedic implant market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, product approval, innovation and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments in Orthopedic Implants Market Worldwide

In January 2023, Arthrex, a global leader in minimally invasive surgical technology, announced its ACL TightRope implant has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pediatric indications. The TightRope implant is used in the surgical treatment of orthopedic injuries and is the first and only fixation device for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries cleared for pediatric use.

In November 2022, NuVasive, Inc., the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, announced the commercial launch of the NuVasive Tube System (NTS) and Excavation Micro, a new minimally invasive surgery (MIS) system that provides comprehensive solutions for both TLIF and decompression.

In October 2022, Stryker, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, announced the launch of the Monterey AL Interbody System, a stand-alone interbody fusion device designed for anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) .

In October 2022, Johnson & Johnson MedTech announced that DePuy Synthes, the Orthopedics Company of Johnson & Johnson received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its TELIGENTM. System, an integrated technology platform that enables minimally invasive surgical transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (MIS-TLIF) procedures through digital tools for visualization and access.

In July 2022, Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510 (k) clearance for its UNiDTM. Spine Analyzer v4.0 planning platform, which includes a new Degen Algorithm for degenerative spine procedures.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter



