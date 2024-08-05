FactSet Names Kristina Karnovsky as Head of the Dealmakers and Wealth Group

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (“FactSet” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced that Kristina Karnovsky, a veteran FactSet executive who currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Head of the Dealmakers and Wealth group, effective September 1. Karnovsky succeeds Goran Skoko, who will become Chief Revenue Officer, as previously announced.



Karnovsky brings 23 years of business and leadership experience at FactSet to her new position. As Chief Product Officer, Karnovsky established key enterprise-level capabilities and led cross-functional teams to drive significant advancements in FactSet’s enterprise GenAI strategy. Prior to her CPO role, she was Head of Research Solutions, leading the global strategy, product development, engineering, and quality assurance for key products and serving the firm’s largest banking and asset management clients. Karnovsky also spent over a decade in various Sales leadership roles.

“Over the past three years, Kristy has built and matured our product management and user experience discipline and has driven significant advancements in our enterprise GenAI strategy, as well as our strategic investment process, product operations and governance, and market intelligence capability,” said Philip Snow, Chief Executive Officer of FactSet. “Kristy knows our product inside out and is well regarded among clients of all sizes and firm types. I am confident she will bring many strengths to this role.”

Karnovsky serves as a member of the FactSet Charitable Foundation Board, executive sponsor of the company’s Hunger Awareness campaign as part of our corporate social responsibility efforts, and champion of the America On Tech program. Earlier this year, Karnovsky was honored with the Change Champion award by Benevity, an industry-leading social impact vendor.

“Clients are at the heart of FactSet, and deeply understanding their workflows has always been our focus. With a strong track record among dealmakers and wealth professionals, now bolstered by our industry-leading AI solutions, we are partnering with clients to deliver tangible, impactful advancements to their workflows,” Karnovsky said. “I am proud to lead the team at such an exciting time.”

In her new role, Karnovsky will be responsible for setting the strategy to address the product and content needs of wealth, banking, and other dealmaking clients, as well as expanding market share and continuing to build strong client relationships.

“This leadership change is another testament to the caliber of talent across FactSet, the strength of our data and technology, and our product innovation and expertise, all underscored by an unwavering commitment to our clients,” Snow said.

