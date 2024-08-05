RAMSAY SANTE : Non audited consolidated financial statements for FY24

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 5 August 2024

Ramsay Health Care publishes certain financial information about its non audited consolidated financial statements for FY24

Ramsay Santé relays the press release (attached) issued today by Ramsay Health Care, one of its reference shareholders. Ramsay Health Care was required to publish such financial information in accordance to Australian reporting regulation.

This press release refers in particular to limited non-recurring and non-cash items of Ramsay Santé recognized below EBITDA and identified as part of the ongoing review of Ramsay Santé's annual financial statements at the end of June 2024. Ramsay Santé's provisional annual results at the end of June 2024 will be communicated on August 29, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Ramsay Santé approved this press release at its meeting held on August 5, 2024.

About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is the leader in private hospitalisation and primary care in Europe. The Group has 38,000 employees and works with nearly 9,300 practitioners to treat more than 12 million patients per year in its 465 facilities and 5 countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy. Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical specialities in three domains: Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics (MSO), Follow-up Care and Rehabilitation (FCR) and Mental Health.Legally, Ramsay Santé is a mission-driven company committed to constantly improving the health of all patients through innovation. Wherever it operates, the Group contributes to public health service missions and the healthcare network. Through its actions and the constant dedication of its teams, Ramsay Santé is committed to ensuring the entire patient care journey, from prevention to follow-up care. Every year, the group invests over 200 million euros to support the evolution and diversity of care pathways, in medical, hospital, digital, and administrative aspects. Through this commitment, our Group enhances access to care for all, commits to provides best-in-class healthcare, systematically engages in dialogue with stakeholders and strives to protect the planet to improve health.

Code ISIN and Euronext Paris: FR0000044471

Website: www.ramsaysante.fr

