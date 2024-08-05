Celebrity Designer Nikki Chu Creates New Collection of Globally Inspired Tiles Exclusively for The Tile Shop

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrity interior designer Nikki Chu's modern, luxurious spaces have captivated star clientele from L.A. to Miami for more than 20 years. Now, customers everywhere can give their homes the A-list treatment with Nikki Chu Tile, a collection of chic, globally inspired pieces available exclusively at The Tile Shop, the Minnesota-based specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles.



This is the debut tile collection from Chu, whose growing design empire already includes rugs, wallpaper and other home décor. Chu worked closely with The Tile Shop’s design team to bring her aesthetic to life in tile, translating some of her most iconic rug and wallpaper patterns into a new medium.

Chu’s tiles, like her other products, are directly influenced by her global travels. “A lot of my designs are inspired by textiles I’ve encountered in India, Bali, Indonesia and Africa. I take that inspiration and distill the elements into pared-down, hand-drawn patterns that become very bold and graphic.”

“Nikki is an original thinker with a distinctive eye and incredible ability to balance pattern, color and texture within a space,” says Kirsty Froelich, The Tile Shop’s director of design. “We’re so excited for our customers to experience Nikki’s tiles and envision new possibilities in their own homes.”

“My philosophy as a designer is about creating spaces that are unique, eclectic and layered. The colors and patterns in my new collection really speak to that,” says Chu. With features including a matte finish, hand-drawn patterns and neutral colorways, the pieces are designed to mix and match with each other to achieve an elevated, fashion-forward look.

Tangier: Bold, Global, Graphic

Available colors: Graphite, Pumice and Cement

The contrast and scale of this 20” x 20” porcelain wall and floor tile will instantly elevate any space.

“Tangier is derived from one of my most popular rug collections,” says Chu. “I hand-drew the pattern using Japanese markers for an organic, loose feeling.”

Zulu: Detailed, Modern, Dynamic

Available colors: Graphite, Pumice and Cement

Inspired by one of Chu’s most popular wallpapers, the arched motif on this 8” x 8” ceramic wall and floor tile can be installed in different arrangements to create custom designs on floors and walls.

“Zulu’s hand-drawn pattern offers endless possibilities,” says Chu. “Tile can go places wallpaper can’t, so you can bring the look you want into even more spaces.”

Luxor: Sleek, Timeless, Versatile

Available colors: Pumice, Cement and Winter White

This 2.5” x 10” ceramic wall tile offers an elevated take on a perennial favorite: the subway tile. While the shape may be familiar, this piece’s subtle details set it apart.

“Subway tile is a neutral foundation for so many spaces,” says Chu. “Luxor’s soft color palette, handmade texture and matte finish make it unique.”

“I’ve loved working with the entire Tile Shop team to bring my collection to life,” says Chu. “I’m so proud of it and I can’t wait to see all the beautiful spaces created with these tiles.”

Nikki Chu Tile is one of several exclusive collaborations between The Tile Shop and its world-class design partners, among them Kelli Fontana, Alison Victoria, Morris & Co. and Laura Ashley. All pieces in the Nikki Chu Tile collection are available now, only at tileshop.com and all Tile Shop U.S. locations. For more information, visit https://www.tileshop.com/collection/nikki-chu.

About The Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH), is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles; setting and maintenance materials; and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Nikki Chu

Nikki Chu is a celebrity interior designer, author, artist and entrepreneur, with over 20 years of experience running her own design company. Chu has accomplished a vast range of interior projects and licensing deals. She has worked on several branded collaborations with some of the most accredited names in the industry including Kohler, Toyota, Architectural Digest, Home Depot, Pier One, Pepsi, and Jenn Air to name a few. Nikki is a lifestyle and design expert for several TV networks such as HGTV, E!, Oxygen, OWN Network, and starred in her own makeover show called “UNBOXED with Nikki Chu” on the Aspire network. During her career, Chu has been awarded several honors and awards for her outstanding accomplishments in the world of art and design. Follow @nikkichuhome on Instagram to learn more.

Media Contact: mark.davis@tileshop.com