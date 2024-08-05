Organic Fertilizer Sales in North America to Soar at 8.2% CAGR through 2034 Amid Growing Organic Food Demand and Adoption of Sustainable Farming Practices | FMI Study

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest analysis, the North America organic fertilizer industry is estimated to be valued at USD 1,999.4 million in 2024 and USD 4,415.8 million by 2034. Overall demand for organic fertilizers across North America is projected to increase at a CAGR of 8.2%.



Sales of liquid organic fertilizers are predicted to outpace those of dry ones. This is attributable to the growing end-user preference for liquid fertilizers due to their advantages like convenience and versatility. The target segment is set to expand at 9.5% CAGR through 2034.

Pesticides, synthetic growth regulators, and chemical additives are not found in organic fertilizers. The use of organic fertilizers protects consumer health by minimizing the risk of chemical residues in crops. As well as being safer for farmers and workers, organic farming reduces their exposure to harmful chemicals.

The use of organic fertilizers in agriculture contributes to a better management of water resources. They help reduce water runoff and increase water infiltration by improving soil structure and water-holding capacity. Water conservation is improved, irrigation is reduced, and drought resistance is improved.

Several factors are expected to spur the growth of the organic fertilizer industry in North America during the assessment period. These include:

Escalating demand for organic food products

Rising adoption of sustainable agricultural practices

Increasing government efforts to promote production and usage of bio-based fertilizers

Growing adoption of organic fertilizers in gardening applications

Rising awareness about the benefits of organic fertilizers over synthetic ones



Organic fertilizers are increasingly used in farming to boost soil fertility and nurture plant growth. They come from various sources, including plants, animals, minerals, and microorganisms, making them popular among eco-conscious farmers.

Organic fertilizers promote eco-friendly farming, thereby helping to meet the growing demand for organic produce. Rising awareness of healthy eating, regulations favoring organic farming, and innovations in nutrient delivery are key factors expected to foster sales growth.

More and more farmers across North America are adopting sustainable agricultural practices, including the usage of organic fertilizers. This will likely propel growth of the North America organic fertilizer industry through 2034.

Increasing awareness among farmers and consumers about the environmental impact of conventional agriculture is prompting them to adopt organic fertilizers. With a rising emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural solutions, organic fertilizers offer a compelling opportunity.

The eco-conscious consumer base in North America is expected to propel sales growth. Similarly, the growing popularity of seaweed-based fertilizers in home gardening will likely contribute to the industry’s expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The organic fertilizer industry revenue in North America is set to reach US$ 4,415.8 million by 2034.

by 2034. Based on form, the liquid fertilizer segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% through 2034.

through 2034. By application, the gardening segment will likely expand at 9.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The United States is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.0% through 2034.

through 2034. Demand in Canada is poised to rise at a robust CAGR of 9.8% between 2024 and 2034.



What are the Key Opportunities for North America Organic Fertilizers Manufacturers?

Awareness of Biodegradable Fertilizers is Likely to Drive Demand

The food and beverage industry in the United States and Canada is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Organic fertilizer are increasingly used in the sector for the cultivation of fruits & vegetables and cereals & crops among others. Organic fertilizer has been approved as a non-toxic additive and ingredient by several regional administrations.

Moreover, these fertilizers can be considered as best alternative to harmful agrochemicals which are extensively used for food protection. Sometimes organic fertilizers are used as non-biodegradable and non-renewable polymers used for coating some foods including fruits and vegetables.

“The North America organic fertilizer industry is anticipated to expand 2.2X through 2034. This is due to the growing adoption of precision farming techniques and the rising need for safe & eco-friendly fertilizers,”- says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

The North America organic fertilizer industry is fragmented, with top players accounting for around 20% to 25% share. Yara International ASA, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Fertoz Limited, Tessenderlo Group, Sigma AgriScience, LLC, Verdesian Life Sciences LLC, Bio Green Fertilization Redefined, American Plant Food Corporation, True Organic Products Inc., Sustane Natural Fertilizer Inc., Purely Organics LLC, California Organic Fertilizers Inc., Nurture Growth Bio-Fertilizer Inc., GreenTechnologies, LLC, EnviroKure, Inc., The Fairfax Companies LLC, Quasar Energy Group, Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc., Den Ouden Groep, and Central Iowa Organic Fertilizer are the leading organic fertilizer manufacturers listed in the report.

Key organic fertilizer companies are constantly investing in research and development to introduce new biofertilizers to meet growing end-user demand. They are also inclined toward adopting strategies like partnerships, facility expansions, mergers, distribution agreements, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

Recent Developments:

In 2023, Yara acquired Agribios Italiana's organic-based fertilizer business, marking a strategic move to enhance its organic offerings in Europe and other regions.

Yara acquired Agribios Italiana's organic-based fertilizer business, marking a strategic move to enhance its organic offerings in Europe and other regions. In February 2020, Wilbur-Ellis introduced a new adjuvant (EFFICAX) that helps farmers optimize soil-applied residual herbicides.

More Insights into the Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the North America organic fertilizer industry, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034. To understand the industry potential, growth, and scope, the report is segmented based on crop type, source, form, nutrient content, application, and region.

North America Organic Fertilizer Industry Segmentation

By Source:

Plant-based Molasses Seaweed Soybean Meal Legume Cover Meal Cottonseed Meal Corn Gluten Meal Green Manure Others

Animal-based Fish Emulsion Bone Meal & Blood Meal Urea Manure Milk Others

Mineral

Microorganism

Others



By Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseed & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Form:

Dry Fertilizer

Liquid Fertilizer

By Nutrient Content:

Up to 20%

20% to 40%

40% to 60%

Above 60%

By Application:

Farming

Gardening

By Region:

United States Northeast Southeast Southwest Midwest West

Canada The Atlantic Provinces Central Canada The Prairie Provinces The West Coast The Northern Territories

Mexico Baja California Northern Mexico Central Mexico Gulf Coast





