Moms for America Launches ‘Mom View’

BRANSON, Mo., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Moms For America is launching its highly-anticipated new talk show, The Mom View. The Mom View debuts today at 10:00 a.m. ET on Rumble, and at 3:00 p.m. ET on YouTube. New episodes will premiere every Monday at 10:00 a.m. ET on Rumble.



“This isn’t just another talk show – it's a movement,” said Kimberly Fletcher, the founder of Moms For America and co-host of The Mom View. “Moms are sick of being spoon-fed Marxist garbage by the radical leftist women on The View who sound more like cackling hens pushing an agenda than hosts engaging in real conversations women care about. The Mom View will focus on the issues that actually matter to moms and their families, addressing everything from parenting to public policy because all issues are mom issues.”

In addition to Fletcher, The Mom View is hosted by Debbie Kraulidis, Vice President of MFA; Aly Legge, MFA’s Director of Civic Engagement; singer-songwriter Hadas Levy; and Mayra Rodriguez, a former Planned Parenthood clinic manager-turned-whistleblower and pro-life advocate.

Mom View episodes will also feature special guests and cultural segments. Upcoming guests include Chinese dissident and author Xi Van Fleet; True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht; and filmmakers Rachel Tash, Simone Alex, and Sondra Martin Hicks.

“This has been such a fun and enlightening experience,” said Kraulidis, who also hosts the Moms For America Podcast and has conducted one-on-one interviews with President Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson. “This format gives us an opportunity to have free-wheeling conversations with incredibly interesting people, and I’m excited to share that with America’s moms.”

Episode 1 is available here.

The Mom View is available on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Rumble.

Founded in 2004, Moms for America is a national, non-profit 501c3 educational corporation rooted on the principles of liberty and virtue our nation was founded on, and focused on promoting these principles, values, and virtues in the home and family, particularly through the women and mothers of America.

To learn more about Moms for America, please visit momsforamerica.us. You can follow MFA on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.