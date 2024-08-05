Investors who lost money on American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) should contact Levi & Korsinsky about pending Class Action - AAL

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in American Airlines Group Inc. ("American Airlines" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AAL) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of American Airlines investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between January 25, 2024 and May 28, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/american-airlines-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=93565&wire=3

AAL investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: During the class period, defendants made overwhelmingly positive statements to investors regarding American’s new sales and distribution strategy to reduce internal expenses while simultaneously driving a significant demand increase for the Company’s airline services. The complaint alleges that these statements misrepresented the true state of American, and that the Company was simultaneously concealing material adverse facts including, notably, that the Company’s sales and distribution strategy was not driving the revenue projected.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in American Airlines during the relevant time frame, you have until September 16, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com