Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer Saddles Up for its Montana Debut, Enters Eighth State On An Unprecedented National Rollout

HELENA, Mont., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Real American Beer’s successful launches in Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, Rhode Island, Colorado, Michigan, and Idaho, the premium American-made light lager co-founded by WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Hulk Hogan is now set to make its highly-anticipated debut today in Montana. Montana marks the eighth market to launch in Real American Beer's rapid summer rollout. With its Montana launch, America’s fastest-growing light beer brand arrives with unprecedented momentum in a state renowned for its rugged landscapes, outdoor adventures, and thriving local beer culture.



Real American Beer is a premium American-style light lager meticulously brewed with 100% North American ingredients. At 4.2% ABV, it provides an easy-drinking experience, a light body, and a crisp, clean finish. The malt gives it a rich golden hue, while the hops ensure a well-balanced flavor.

"The demand for Real American Beer in Montana has been through the roof," said Hulk Hogan. I’ve met with Montana’s retailers, and we’re making sure they’ve got enough brews to bring everyone together. We're ready to make waves here, brother!"

Over the coming weeks, Real American Beer will be available at top Montana retailers, such as Albertsons, Maverick, Ridley’s, Super 1 Foods, Town Pump, and Winco, and many more.

"The enthusiasm from our customers to bring Real American Beer to Montana has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to meet the already massive demand we’re seeing here,” said Andrew Mitchell, President at Hayden Beverage. “Working directly with Hulk Hogan has been such a memorable experience for sure. Hulk’s hands-on involvement shows his commitment as the owner to making a great American light lager and his dedication to making this launch a success. Our customers are eager to experience a beer that promises great taste and brings people together, and Real American Beer embodies the spirit of unity that resonates with Montanans."

An extensive and growing lineup of Real American Beer merchandise and apparel is also now available for purchase globally from its online store.

For more information on Real American Beer, including the full list of launch events and where to buy, visit therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on social media.

