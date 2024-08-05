ONEflight International Hosts Denver South Economic Development Event

DENVER, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, August 1, 2024, ONEflight International, a leader in the Private Jet Travel industry, hosted a dynamic event at its Centennial Airport hangar in collaboration with the Centennial Airport Area Association (APA) and Denver South, an organization of community and business leaders along the South I-25 highway and rail corridor, working to create an environment where businesses and workers thrive.



Denver South organized the event to bring together aviation industry leaders, local stakeholders, and community members to discuss the future of aviation in Denver and the surrounding area.

The event featured insightful presentations by industry experts, including Dave Rajyagor VP of Strategic Initiatives at ONEflight International, Michael Fronapfel Executive Director/CEO of Centennial Airport, Rob Holland Founding Partner Creo Capital Partners, Michael Williams Director of Strategy and Marketing United Rotercraft, and David Worley, President and CEO of Denver South. Speakers delved into topics such as economic impact, infrastructure development, and the role of aviation in driving regional growth.

“We were thrilled to host this event at our hangar and bring together such an impressive group of industry leaders,” said Ferren Rajput, CEO at ONEflight International. “The collaboration between ONEflight, the Centennial Airport APA, and other key stakeholders is essential for the continued success of aviation in Denver.”

The event provided attendees with valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the aviation industry. Attendees also had the opportunity to network with industry peers and explore ONEflight’s state-of-the-art facilities.

“Our collaboration on this event underscores the vital role Centennial Airport plays in our regional economy,” said David Worley, President and CEO of Denver South. “By supporting such initiatives, we aim to enhance the business environment for the 6,000-plus companies in our area such as ONEflight International. By working together, we can continue to maximize the airport's benefits for our community and strengthen our economy.”

“This event was a fantastic opportunity to highlight the importance of Centennial Airport and its role in driving economic growth for the region,” said Michael Fronapfel, – Executive Director/CEO at Centennial Airport APA. “We appreciate ONEflight's partnership and commitment to the aviation community.”

ONEflight International is committed to supporting the growth of the aviation industry and fostering strong relationships within the community. The company’s investment in its Centennial Airport hangar is a testament to its dedication to the Denver area.

Visit www.ONEflight.net for more information.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dave Rajyagor – VP Strategic Initiatives

DaveRajyagor@oneflight.net

720.575.4303

About ONEflight International: ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through BAJit, its proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class selected aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking.

About Centennial Airport Area Association (APA)

The Centennial Airport Area Association (APA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the economic vitality and development of the Centennial Airport area. The APA works closely with businesses, government officials, and community members to enhance the airport's role as a significant economic engine for the region.

About Denver South

Denver South has been the nexus between public and private sectors for more than three decades, driving forward regional collaborations to make the area one of the premier places in the world to start, grow, and locate a business. Its primary focuses are transportation and economic development in and around the South I-25 highway and rail corridor south of Denver, Colorado. The organization brings together government, business, and community leaders to work collaboratively for the success of all. From creating a broad aspirational vision for the future to tackling issues like mobility, creating dynamic public spaces, and attracting the workforce of the future, Denver South strives to make the region a great place to live, work, and play.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e448ebfe-b48c-4dfb-9568-c8e1af46831c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f71a1ab0-f393-4223-8440-421ef8c6f859