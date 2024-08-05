BuzzBallz® Launches New Ad Campaign with Abbott Elementary Star and Musician Zack Fox

Carrollton, TX, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuzzBallz ready-to-drink cocktails have partnered with actor, comedian and musician, Zack Fox to portray the whimsical origin of its bold and delicious cocktails. In ‘BuzzBallz Land’, you can harvest juicy, round BuzzBallz directly from the tree, and even soak in a giant tub of hit-flavor Lotta Colada.

The campaign is broken into three video spots giving an encapsulating view of all BuzzBallz Land has to offer. Fox gives viewers an overall tour of BuzzBallz Land, explains why he’s working there, and even provides an original rap about BuzzBallz Land as “therapy” for the fictional BuzzBallz trees.

BuzzBallz Director of Marketing, Tia Wines, said:

”Zack has been a great partner for BuzzBalls because he perfectly aligns with our brand’s personality of having fun and not taking oneself too seriously.

“In this spot together, we created a world that amplifies our ready-to-drink cocktails in a way that speaks to our audience's perception of our playful Ballz. We are eager to transport our audiences to BuzzBallz Land,” Wines said.

While BuzzBallz ready-to-drink cocktails may not actually grow on trees, they do contain real fruit juices and come in more than 15 exciting flavors.

The commercials were shot, written, directed, and produced by Bacon & Eggs Media, a video production company out of Los Angeles. Kia Zomorrodi, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Bacon & Eggs Media, said that the BuzzBallz fan base is open to pushing boundaries and creating unique and quirky content, and the collaboration during the process of creating the spots was perfect in giving the fans exactly that.

“With BuzzBallz land, we really wanted to push the satire and cheekiness of the brand. Partnering with Zack Fox brought the perfect combo of quirky humor and present culture that BuzzBallz fans love,” Zomorrodi said.

The campaign launched August 1 and all ad spots will remain on CTV and social media through the remainder of the year.

For more information, visit www.buzzballz.com.

###

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

Since its founding in 2009, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has been a leader of innovation and originality in the ready-to-drink cocktail industry. Owning the only woman-owned distillery, winery, and brewery in the United States, CEO and Founder Merrilee Kick has taken her master’s degree thesis project from an idea by her pool to a worldwide brand with distribution nationwide and in 29 countries. The company’s two staple brands, BuzzBallz and Uptown Cocktails, have won dozens of awards for their design, flavor, and popularity, with BuzzBallz rising to the #1 selling RTD in convenience stores and going viral on social media with hundreds of millions of views on posts mentioning the one of a kind cocktail.

The company’s mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world with a vision to reinvent happy hour. With premium natural ingredients and all gluten-free and Kosher-certified flavors, the Texas-based business is dedicated to high quality in their products for consumers and community alike. Through partnerships like their TerraCycle® program, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion values environmental responsibility with an emphasis on sustainability and economic improvement. The family-owned company cultivates a familial relationship with their teams to make a positive and lasting impact one sip at a time. Learn more at: www.southern-champion.com, www.uptowncocktails.com, and www.buzzballz.com.

Attachment