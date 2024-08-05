Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Faces Securities Class Action After Forensic Reports and Reported DOJ/FBI Investigation - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: May 7, 2021 – July 11, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 30, 2024

Securities Class Action Against Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR):

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) is under fire from investors who allege the mortgage real estate investment trust misled them about the health of its loan portfolio. A federal class-action lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of New York accuses ABR of providing false and misleading information about its financial performance between May 7, 2021 and July 11, 2024.

The complaint contends that ABR painted a rosy picture of its business, particularly the quality of its loan book, in public filings and earnings calls. However, this rosy view began to unravel on Mar. 14, 2023 when NINGI Research published a report questioning the value of ABR’s real estate holdings, specifically its mobile home portfolio. ABR’s stock price dipped following the report.

The pressure on ABR intensified on Dec. 5, 2023 when activist short seller Viceroy Research released a scathing report alleging widespread issues with the company's loan book. The report sent ABR’s stock price lower.

However, it was the dramatic plunge on July 12, 2024 that ignited investor fury. Following a Bloomberg report that federal prosecutors were investigating ABR’s lending practices, the company’s stock price plummeted, wiping out billions in shareholder value.

Investors allege that ABR’s misrepresentations artificially inflated its stock price, causing significant financial losses to those who purchased the company’s shares during the class period. The lawsuit seeks damages for the investors.

“We are investigating whether Arbor may have hid operational and financial risks from investors,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

