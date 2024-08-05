2024 Pro Carton Customer Study Highlights Cartons and Cartonboard as Most Trusted Packaging Materials

Zurich, Switzerland, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the 21st century, environmental struggles stemming from global warming and climate change are no longer a matter of if, but when, calling for immediate action and effective solutions that improve the landscape. Pro Carton, the European Association of Carton and Cartonboard Manufacturers, a Swiss nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about sustainable packaging solutions and the functionality and benefits of carton and cartonboard packaging, has been a leading voice in the landscape, promoting sustainable choices since its establishment.

As part of Pro Carton’s efforts to reinforce the leading role of cartonboard as a circular packaging material, the nonprofit conducted a ‘Rethinking Packaging’ customer study in January 2024. The report, after surveying over 5,000 customers from Spain, the UK, Italy, Germany, and France, revealed crucial findings about the population’s attitude toward the environment, exploring factors such as deforestation, transportation, global concerns like the war in Ukraine and economic crisis, and packaging.

The study found that climate change is considered to be the biggest global issue, placed ahead of cost of living and even warfare, with 68% of surveyors putting it as the No. 1 problem, highlighting the dire need for greener solutions. The report, for the first time, showcased that (corrugated) cardboard and paper ranked first among preferred materials, with 88% of customers trusting it will be recycled and returned to the shelves. That revelation reflects the nonprofit’s dedication to illuminating the population about the benefits of carton packaging, suggesting a positive mindset shift.

“In previous reports, glass was always the most trusted material. But now, European consumers increasingly trust the efficient and transparent collection and recycling infrastructure for cartonboard. We have finally seen a breakthrough. The confidence is increasing, and more and more people are realizing the importance of conscious packaging and lifestyle decisions,” shares Winfried Muehling, Director of Marketing & Communications at Pro Carton.

As Winfried emphasizes, in the circular economy, cardboard and carton materials have gained traction and population trust due to their recyclability, renewability, and proven high recycling rate. Educational recycling and collection initiatives, combined with strict discipline in separating carton packaging, led to a recycling rate of 82% for fiber-based packaging, with the industry further raising the bar year after year.

The environment-driven nonprofit highlights the equilibrium between virgin and recycled fiber cartonboard as another reason for the material’s growing prominence. Winfried says, “Cartonboard is a natural leader in circularity, and we want to get all folding cartons back in the recycling stream. Fiber-based packaging after use is not waste material; rather, it’s a valuable source of secondary raw material that is used to produce new packaging. In Europe, we have a very good balance of virgin and recycled fiber cartonboard, with sufficient capacities to produce both materials with foreseeable future growth. It’s a best-case example of naturally living circularity well-trusted by consumers.”

The study’s findings restore hope within environmentally-conscious individuals and businesses, inspiring more proactiveness and green solutions. Winfried highlights harmonized legislation across European countries as the key to tangible change. With separated bins, clear recycling guidelines, and stricter consequences for non recyclable materials, Winfried predicts the carton recycling rate will further increase, ultimately fostering a more sustainable environment.

To fuel its mission, Pro Carton is committed to educating and raising awareness among people of all ages, including students. As part of its efforts, Pro Carton runs cartonboard competitions with close to 1,000 entries from more than 150 universities every year, with examples available to view on the nonprofit’s website.

“When sustainability becomes an ingrained part of society, we will be able to see real change. It’s not about making environmentally conscious decisions every now and then; it’s about changing lifestyles and mindsets. Shifting to cartonboard is a solution that drives actual change without compromising on convenience and quality, and I envision it as the go-to packaging choice,” Winfried shares. “ We need to keep educating all stakeholders and implementing green solutions into daily choices, collectively striving to save the planet.”

Media Contact

Name: Winfried Muehling

Email: muehling@procarton.com







