Coupled Inductor Market to Reach $700.6 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 3.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Coupled Inductor Market by Type (Multilayer Coupled Inductors, Monolithic Coupled Inductors and Discrete Coupled Inuctors), by Application (Converters, Transformers, Regulators and Others), End User (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Industrial and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the coupled inductor market was valued at $513.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $700.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth



The coupled inductor market is rapidly expanding due to rising demand for small and efficient power control solutions in consumer electronics, which is driving the adoption of linked inductors. As smartphones, tablets, and laptops become more powerful and feature-rich, there is a greater need for efficient power conversion and noise reduction, making coupled inductors a crucial component. Additionally, the linked car will increase demand for coupled inductors. Electric/hybrid vehicles require advanced power electronics for battery management, powertrain systems, and infotainment applications, among other things. This is accomplished through the coupling of inductions, which results in efficient energy conversion and delivery.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $513.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $700.6 billion CAGR 3.7% No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments Covered Type, Application, End-User, and Region. Drivers Growth in Demand in Consumer Electronics Rise in Use in Automotive Applications Advancements in Telecommunication Infrastructure Opportunities Expansion in Renewable Energy Systems Restraint High Initial Costs

Segment Highlights

By type, the multilayer segment dominated the coupled inductor market size in terms of revenue in 2023 due to its critical role in improving the efficiency and performance of power management systems. Multilayer inductors are extensively used in applications requiring high power density and efficiency, such as in computer processors, servers, and advanced telecommunications equipment. The growing demand for high-performance computing and networking infrastructure is driving the adoption of multi-phase inductors. Moreover, the increasing need for efficient power conversion in electric vehicles and renewable energy systems is further propelling the demand for this segment. The trend towards miniaturization and higher efficiency in electronic devices continues to boost the market for multilayer coupled inductors.



By application, the converter segment dominated the coupled inductor market size in terms of revenue in 2023 due to the widespread use of power converters in various electronic devices and systems. Coupled inductors are essential in DC-DC converters, which are critical components in power supply units for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and automotive applications. The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, which require efficient power conversion and management systems, significantly drives the demand for coupled inductors in converters. Additionally, the rising trend of electrification in the automotive industry, particularly with electric vehicles (EVs), boosts the need for advanced power converters, further supporting the dominance of this segment.



By end user, the consumer electronics segment dominated the coupled inductor market in 2023 due to the high demand for miniaturized, efficient, and high-performance devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The continuous evolution and rapid turnover of electronic products drive the need for advanced power management solutions, boosting coupled inductor usage.



Regional Outlook

By region, Asia-Pacific generated the largest revenue in the coupled inductor market in 2023, due to its robust electronics manufacturing sector and rapid technological advancements. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are major hubs for electronics production, contributing significantly to the demand for coupled inductors. The region's strong presence in the automotive industry, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs), also drives the market for coupled inductors, as these components are crucial for efficient power management in EV systems. Furthermore, the rapid deployment of 5G networks and the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in Asia-Pacific boost the demand for advanced electronic components, including coupled inductors. Additionally, supportive government policies and significant investments in research and development further enhance the region's market growth.

Key Players:

Samsung Electronics

Kioxia

Western Digital

Micron Technology

SK Hynix

Intel Corporation

Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC)

Solidigm

Phison Electronics

Silicon Motion

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global coupled inductor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Recent Development:

On January 22, 2024: Würth Elektronik eiSos, a leading manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components, launched a new series of WE-WPCC Wireless Power Charging Coils. These coils boast high efficiency and a compact design, making them ideal for integration into a wide range of wireless charging applications. They are compatible with the Qi wireless charging standard and offer various power levels to cater to different device requirements. The new series is expected to find applications in consumer electronics, wearable devices, medical equipment, and even automotive charging solutions.

On March 18, 2024: TDK Corporation, a renowned electronics company, introduced a new series of MLCCs (Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors) with integrated coupled inductors. This innovative solution combines the energy storage capabilities of capacitors with the magnetic field generation of inductors in a single package. The integrated coupled inductors offer a compact and efficient solution for power modules, enabling smaller and lighter electronic devices with improved performance and longer battery life. This development is particularly significant for portable electronics, wearable devices, and electric vehicles.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This coupled inductor industry report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the coupled inductor market analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing coupled inductor market opportunities.The coupled inductor market value is in $ billion.

The market research is offered along with information related to key coupled inductor growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

The important keywords related to market are magnetic coupling, mutual inductance, and flyback converter.

In-depth analysis of the coupled inductor market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Coupled inductor market size by country in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global coupled inductor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



Coupled Inductor Market Key Segments:

By Type

Multilayer Coupled Inductors

Monolithic Coupled Inductors

Discrete Coupled Inuctors



By Application

Converters

Transformers

Regulators

Others



By End User

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

Industrial

Others



By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

