Viper Energy, Inc., a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results; Increases Base Dividend

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Energy, Inc., (NASDAQ:VNOM) (“Viper” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Q2 2024 average production of 26,352 bo/d (47,473 boe/d), an increase of 3.7% from Q1 2024

Q2 2024 consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $122.2 million; net income attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. of $56.9 million, or $0.62 per common share

Q2 2024 cash available for distribution to Viper’s common shares (as defined and reconciled below) of $78.4 million, or $0.86 per Class A common share

Increasing annual base dividend 11% to $1.20 per share; declared Q2 2024 base cash dividend of $0.30 per Class A common share; implies a 3.0% annualized yield based on the August 2, 2024 share closing price of $40.25

Q2 2024 variable cash dividend of $0.34 per Class A common share; total base-plus-variable dividend of $0.64 per Class A common share implies a 6.4% annualized yield based on the August 2, 2024 share closing price of $40.25

Total Q2 2024 return of capital of $58.8 million, or $0.64 per Class A common share, represents 75% of cash available for distribution

On May 1, 2024, closed divestiture of non-Permian assets for cash proceeds of approximately $90.2 million

375 total gross (6.1 net 100% royalty interest) horizontal wells turned to production on Viper’s acreage during Q2 2024 with an average lateral length of 12,037 feet

Initiating average daily production guidance for Q3 2024 of 26,500 to 27,000 bo/d (47,500 to 48,500 boe/d), the midpoint of which represents approximately 1.5% growth relative to Q2 2024

Increasing full year 2024 average daily production guidance to 26,000 to 26,750 bo/d (46,750 to 48,250 boe/d)

“The 11% increase in our base dividend announced today highlights our Board’s belief in a sustainable and growing base dividend that can be maintained through the cycle. This belief and commitment to our shareholders is supported by Viper’s strong balance sheet and durable cash flow profile. Relative to a year ago when we last increased our base dividend, Viper has grown oil production per share by 14% while maintaining our cash margins(1) and conversion of Adjusted EBITDA into cash available for distribution at both around 80%. Importantly, at current production levels the annual fixed amount of the increased base dividend is protected down to below $30 WTI,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Viper.

Mr. Stice continued, “Viper today also announced an increase to our production guidance range for full year 2024. This increase is due to both outperformance seen during the first half of the year, as well as an increase in expectations for the remainder of 2024. The midpoint of the guidance range we have provided for Q3 2024 implies 1.5% growth relative to Q2, despite losing roughly 150 bo/d of quarterly production contribution from the non-Permian assets we divested during the second quarter. Overall, we continue to see strong activity levels across our acreage position and benefit from Diamondback’s continued large-scale development of Viper’s high concentration royalty acreage.”

FINANCIAL UPDATE

Viper’s second quarter 2024 average unhedged realized prices were $81.04 per barrel of oil, $0.20 per Mcf of natural gas and $20.35 per barrel of natural gas liquids, resulting in a total equivalent realized price of $49.88/boe.

Viper’s second quarter 2024 average hedged realized prices were $80.24 per barrel of oil, $0.64 per Mcf of natural gas and $20.35 per barrel of natural gas liquids, resulting in a total equivalent realized price of $50.00/boe.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded total operating income of $216.7 million and consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $122.2 million.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of $35.2 million and total long-term debt outstanding (excluding debt issuance costs, discounts and premiums) of $1.0 billion, resulting in net debt (as defined and reconciled below) of $972.1 million. Viper’s outstanding long-term debt as of June 30, 2024 consisted of $430.4 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2027, $400.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.375% Senior Notes due 2031 and $177.0 million in borrowings on its revolving credit facility, leaving $673.0 million available for future borrowings and $708.2 million of total liquidity.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 CASH DIVIDEND & CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM

Viper announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Viper Energy, Inc., declared a base dividend of $0.30 per Class A common share for the second quarter of 2024 payable on August 22, 2024 to Class A common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2024.

The Board also declared a variable cash dividend of $0.34 per Class A common share for the second quarter of 2024 payable on August 22, 2024 to Class A common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2024.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

During the second quarter of 2024, Viper estimates that 375 gross (6.1 net 100% royalty interest) horizontal wells with an average royalty interest of 1.6% were turned to production on its acreage position with an average lateral length of 12,037 feet. Of these 375 gross wells, Diamondback is the operator of 48 gross wells, with an average royalty interest of 5.4%, and the remaining 327 gross wells, with an average royalty interest of 1.1%, are operated by third parties.

Viper’s footprint of mineral and royalty interests was 31,762 net royalty acres as of June 30, 2024.

Our gross well information as of June 30, 2024 is as follows, unless otherwise specified:

Diamondback Operated Third Party Operated Total Horizontal wells turned to production(1): Gross wells 48 327 375 Net 100% royalty interest wells 2.6 3.5 6.1 Average percent net royalty interest 5.4 % 1.1 % 1.6 % Horizontal producing well count: Gross wells 1,964 7,488 9,452 Net 100% royalty interest wells 134.7 96.8 231.5 Average percent net royalty interest 6.9 % 1.3 % 2.4 % Horizontal active development well count: Gross wells 132 604 736 Net 100% royalty interest wells 7.6 6.6 14.2 Average percent net royalty interest 5.8 % 1.1 % 1.9 % Line of sight wells: Gross wells 124 608 732 Net 100% royalty interest wells 8.9 8.4 17.3 Average percent net royalty interest 7.2 % 1.4 % 2.4 %

(1) Average lateral length of 12,037 feet.

The 736 gross wells currently in the process of active development are those wells that have been spud and are expected to be turned to production within approximately the next six to eight months. Further in regard to the active development on Viper’s asset base, there are currently 49 gross rigs operating on Viper’s acreage, nine of which are operated by Diamondback. The 732 line-of-sight wells are those that are not currently in the process of active development, but for which Viper has reason to believe that they will be turned to production within approximately the next 15 to 18 months. The expected timing of these line-of-sight wells is based primarily on permitting by third party operators or Diamondback’s current expected completion schedule. Existing permits or active development of Viper’s royalty acreage does not ensure that those wells will be turned to production.

GUIDANCE UPDATE

Below is Viper’s updated guidance for the full year 2024, as well as production guidance for Q3 2024.

Viper Energy, Inc. Q3 2024 Net Production - MBo/d 26.50 - 27.00 Q3 2024 Net Production - MBoe/d 47.50 - 48.50 Full Year 2024 Net Production - MBo/d 26.00 - 26.75 Full Year 2024 Net Production - MBoe/d 46.75 - 48.25 Share costs ($/boe) Depletion $11.00 - $11.50 Cash G&A $1.00 - $1.20 Non-Cash Share-Based Compensation $0.10 - $0.20 Interest Expense $4.00 - $4.25 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes (% of Revenue) ~7% Cash Tax Rate (% of Pre-Tax Income Attributable to Viper Energy, Inc.)(1) 20% - 22% Q3 2024 Cash Taxes ($ - million)(2) $13.0 - $18.0

(1) Pre-tax income attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. is reconciled below.

(2) Attributable to Viper Energy, Inc.

About Viper Energy, Inc.

Viper is a corporation formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin. For more information, please visit www.viperenergy.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, which involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding Viper’s: future performance; business strategy; future operations; estimates and projections of operating income, losses, costs and expenses, returns, cash flow, and financial position; production levels on properties in which Viper has mineral and royalty interests, developmental activity by other operators; reserve estimates and Viper’s ability to replace or increase reserves; anticipated benefits of strategic transactions (such as acquisitions or divestitures); and plans and objectives (including Diamondback’s plans for developing Viper’s acreage and Viper’s cash dividend policy and common stock repurchase program) are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “model,” “outlook,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions (including the negative of such terms) as they relate to Viper are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Although Viper believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond its control. Accordingly, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of Viper’s future performance and the actual outcomes could differ materially from what Viper expressed in its forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause the outcomes to differ materially include (but are not limited to) the following: changes in supply and demand levels for oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, and the resulting impact on the price for those commodities; the impact of public health crises, including epidemic or pandemic diseases, and any related company or government policies or actions; actions taken by the members of OPEC and Russia affecting the production and pricing of oil, as well as other domestic and global political, economic, or diplomatic developments, including any impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war on the global energy markets and geopolitical stability; instability in the financial sector; higher interest rates and their impact on the cost of capital; regional supply and demand factors, including delays, curtailment delays or interruptions of production on Viper’s mineral and royalty acreage, or governmental orders, rules or regulations that impose production limits on such acreage; federal and state legislative and regulatory initiatives relating to hydraulic fracturing, including the effect of existing and future laws and governmental regulations; physical and transition risks relating to climate change and the risks and other factors disclosed in Viper’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, which can be obtained free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

In light of these factors, the events anticipated by Viper’s forward-looking statements may not occur at the time anticipated or at all. Moreover, the new risks emerge from time to time. Viper cannot predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking statements it may make. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this news release. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release or, if earlier, as of the date they were made. Viper does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.

Viper Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands, except share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,211 $ 25,869 Royalty income receivable (net of allowance for credit losses) 131,724 108,681 Royalty income receivable—related party 34,981 3,329 Income tax receivable — 813 Derivative instruments — 358 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,468 4,467 Total current assets 205,384 143,517 Property: Oil and natural gas interests, full cost method of accounting ($1,581,227 and $1,769,341 excluded from depletion at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 4,567,518 4,628,983 Land 5,688 5,688 Accumulated depletion and impairment (961,646 ) (866,352 ) Property, net 3,611,560 3,768,319 Derivative instruments 2,134 92 Deferred income taxes (net of allowances) 76,393 56,656 Other assets 4,951 5,509 Total assets $ 3,900,422 $ 3,974,093 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19 $ 19 Accounts payable—related party — 1,330 Accrued liabilities 22,106 27,021 Derivative instruments 4,766 2,961 Income taxes payable 2,200 1,925 Total current liabilities 29,091 33,256 Long-term debt, net 998,021 1,083,082 Derivative instruments — 201 Total liabilities 1,027,112 1,116,539 Stockholders’ equity: Class A Common Stock, $0.000001 par value: 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 91,423,830 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 86,144,273 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 — — Class B Common Stock, $0.000001 par value: 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 85,431,453 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 90,709,946 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,108,739 1,031,078 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (18,939 ) (16,786 ) Total Viper Energy, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,089,800 1,014,292 Non-controlling interest 1,783,510 1,843,262 Total equity 2,873,310 2,857,554 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,900,422 $ 3,974,093





Viper Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income: Oil income $ 194,335 $ 139,300 $ 371,453 $ 275,919 Natural gas income 1,143 5,090 7,940 14,081 Natural gas liquids income 20,008 13,807 41,160 29,282 Royalty income 215,486 158,197 420,553 319,282 Lease bonus income—related party — 1,277 120 8,348 Lease bonus income 1,096 1,134 1,146 1,534 Other operating income 126 179 281 581 Total operating income 216,708 160,787 422,100 329,745 Costs and expenses: Production and ad valorem taxes 15,201 12,621 29,607 25,508 Depletion 48,360 34,064 95,293 65,051 General and administrative expenses—related party 2,436 924 4,822 1,848 General and administrative expenses 2,019 1,084 4,666 2,924 Other operating expense 139 — 233 — Total costs and expenses 68,155 48,693 134,621 95,331 Income (loss) from operations 148,553 112,094 287,479 234,414 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (18,667 ) (11,120 ) (37,997 ) (20,666 ) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 5,346 (12,594 ) (2,146 ) (27,697 ) Other income, net — 1 — 2 Total other expense, net (13,321 ) (23,713 ) (40,143 ) (48,361 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 135,232 88,381 247,336 186,053 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 13,006 8,450 25,535 17,856 Net income (loss) 122,226 79,931 221,801 168,197 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 65,325 49,381 121,540 103,680 Net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. $ 56,901 $ 30,550 $ 100,261 $ 64,517 Net income (loss) attributable to common shares: Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.42 $ 1.12 $ 0.89 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.42 $ 1.12 $ 0.89 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 91,424 71,771 89,480 72,249 Diluted 91,424 71,771 89,570 72,249





Viper Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 122,226 $ 79,931 $ 221,801 $ 168,197 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes (1,641 ) 103 (2,282 ) 532 Depletion 48,360 34,064 95,293 65,051 (Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (5,346 ) 12,594 2,146 27,697 Net cash receipts (payments) on derivatives 529 (3,997 ) (2,225 ) (6,212 ) Other 1,739 579 3,080 1,222 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Royalty income receivable (125 ) 2,273 (23,277 ) 892 Royalty income receivable—related party (1,600 ) 31,940 (31,652 ) 1,876 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (10,220 ) (49 ) (4,915 ) (2,583 ) Accounts payable—related party — — (1,330 ) (306 ) Income taxes payable (11,867 ) (7,893 ) 276 673 Other 1,229 (4,119 ) 1,811 (4,370 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 143,284 145,426 258,726 252,669 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of oil and natural gas interests—related party — — — (75,073 ) Acquisitions of oil and natural gas interests (8,401 ) (7,807 ) (29,175 ) (47,409 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas interests 90,212 (67 ) 90,641 (1,975 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 81,811 (7,874 ) 61,466 (124,457 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit facility 5,000 73,000 95,000 191,000 Repayment on credit facility (101,000 ) (119,000 ) (181,000 ) (119,000 ) Repurchased shares/units under buyback program — (24,509 ) — (57,531 ) Dividends/distributions to stockholders (54,057 ) (23,556 ) (97,904 ) (58,881 ) Dividends/distributions to Diamondback (59,823 ) (38,363 ) (126,883 ) (87,729 ) Other (9 ) (1,151 ) (63 ) (1,171 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (209,889 ) (133,579 ) (310,850 ) (133,312 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,206 3,973 9,342 (5,100 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 20,005 9,106 25,869 18,179 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 35,211 $ 13,079 $ 35,211 $ 13,079





Viper Energy, Inc. Selected Operating Data (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Production Data: Oil (MBbls) 2,398 2,312 1,924 Natural gas (MMcf) 5,631 5,589 4,685 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 983 954 724 Combined volumes (MBoe)(1) 4,320 4,198 3,429 Average daily oil volumes (bo/d) 26,352 25,407 21,143 Average daily combined volumes (boe/d) 47,473 46,132 37,681 Average sales prices: Oil ($/Bbl) $ 81.04 $ 76.61 $ 72.40 Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 0.20 $ 1.22 $ 1.09 Natural gas liquids ($/Bbl) $ 20.35 $ 22.17 $ 19.07 Combined ($/boe)(2) $ 49.88 $ 48.85 $ 46.14 Oil, hedged ($/Bbl)(3) $ 80.24 $ 75.64 $ 71.39 Natural gas, hedged ($/Mcf)(3) $ 0.64 $ 1.12 $ 0.65 Natural gas liquids ($/Bbl)(3) $ 20.35 $ 22.17 $ 19.07 Combined price, hedged ($/boe)(3) $ 50.00 $ 48.19 $ 44.97 Average Costs ($/boe): Production and ad valorem taxes $ 3.52 $ 3.43 $ 3.68 General and administrative - cash component 0.84 1.08 0.51 Total operating expense - cash $ 4.36 $ 4.51 $ 4.19 General and administrative - non-cash stock compensation expense $ 0.19 $ 0.12 $ 0.08 Interest expense, net $ 4.32 $ 4.60 $ 3.24 Depletion $ 11.19 $ 11.18 $ 9.93

(1) Bbl equivalents are calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl.

(2) Realized price net of all deducts for gathering, transportation and processing.

(3) Hedged prices reflect the impact of cash settlements of our matured commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Viper defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (“net income (loss)”) before interest expense, net, non-cash share-based compensation expense, depletion, non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, if any, other non-cash operating expenses, other non-recurring expenses and provision for (benefit from) income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income as determined by United States’ generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows them to more effectively evaluate Viper’s operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, royalty income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented as determined in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA.

Viper defines cash available for distribution to Viper Energy, Inc. shareholders generally as an amount equal to its Adjusted EBITDA for the applicable quarter less cash needed for income taxes payable for the current period, debt service, contractual obligations, fixed charges and reserves for future operating or capital needs that the Board may deem appropriate, lease bonus income, net of tax, distribution equivalent rights payments and preferred distributions, if any. Management believes cash available for distribution is useful because it allows them to more effectively evaluate Viper’s operating performance excluding the impact of non-cash financial items and short-term changes in working capital. Viper’s computations of Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in its credit facility or any of its other contracts. Viper further defines cash available for variable dividends as 75 percent of cash available for distribution less base dividends declared and repurchased shares as part of its share buyback program for the applicable quarter.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, cash available for distribution and cash available for variable dividends:

Viper Energy, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. $ 56,901 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 65,325 Net income (loss) 122,226 Interest expense, net 18,667 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 830 Depletion 48,360 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments (4,817 ) Other non-cash operating expenses 139 Other non-recurring expenses 989 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 13,006 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 199,400 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest 96,322 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. $ 103,078 Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available for distribution: Income taxes payable for the current period $ (14,648 ) Debt service, contractual obligations, fixed charges and reserves (9,412 ) Lease bonus income, net of tax (460 ) Distribution equivalent rights payments (116 ) Preferred distributions (20 ) Cash available for distribution to Viper Energy, Inc. shareholders $ 78,422





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Amounts Amounts Per Common Share Reconciliation to cash available for variable dividends: Cash available for distribution to Viper Energy, Inc. shareholders $ 78,422 $ 0.86 75% Committed Return of Capital $ 58,817 $ 0.64 Less: Base dividend 27,427 0.30 Cash available for variable dividends $ 31,390 $ 0.34 Total approved base and variable dividend per share $ 0.64 Class A common stock outstanding 91,424

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of income (loss) before income taxes to the non-GAAP financial measure of pre-tax income attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. Management believes this measure is useful to investors given it provides the basis for income taxes payable by Viper Energy, Inc, which is an adjustment to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available for distribution to holders of Viper Energy, Inc. Class A common stock.

Viper Energy, Inc. Pre-tax income attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 135,232 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 65,325 Pre-tax income attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. $ 69,907 Income taxes payable for the current period $ 14,648 Effective cash tax rate attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. 21.0 %

Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, if any, other non-cash operating expenses, other non-recurring expenses and related income tax adjustments. The Company’s computation of adjusted net income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts. Management believes adjusted net income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company’s performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted net income (loss):

Viper Energy, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Amounts Amounts Per Diluted Share Net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. (1) $ 56,901 $ 0.62 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 65,325 0.72 Net income (loss)(1) 122,226 1.34 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (4,817 ) (0.05 ) Other non-cash operating expenses 139 — Other non-recurring expenses 989 0.01 Adjusted income excluding above items(1) 118,537 1.30 Income tax adjustment for above items 355 — Adjusted net income (loss)(1) 118,892 1.30 Less: Adjusted net income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests 63,543 0.69 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. (1) $ 55,349 $ 0.61 Weighted average Class A common shares outstanding: Basic 91,424 Diluted 91,424

(1) The Company’s earnings (loss) per diluted share amount has been computed using the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation which reflects the respective ownership among holders of Class A common shares and participating securities. Diluted earnings per share using the two-class method is calculated as (i) net income attributable to Viper Energy, Inc., (ii) less the reallocation of $0.1 million in earnings attributable to participating securities, (iii) divided by diluted weighted average Class A common shares outstanding.

RECONCILIATION OF LONG-TERM DEBT TO NET DEBT

The Company defines the non-GAAP measure of net debt as debt (excluding debt issuance costs, discounts and premiums) less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Company believes this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position because the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

June 30, 2024 Net Q2 Principal Borrowings/(Repayments) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Total long-term debt(1) $ 1,007,350 $ (96,000 ) $ 1,103,350 $ 1,093,350 $ 680,350 $ 654,350 Cash and cash equivalents (35,211 ) (20,005 ) (25,869 ) (146,814 ) (13,079 ) Net debt $ 972,139 $ 1,083,345 $ 1,067,481 $ 533,536 $ 641,271

(1) Excludes debt issuance costs, discounts & premiums.

Derivatives

As of the filing date, the Company had the following outstanding derivative contracts. The Company’s derivative contracts are based upon reported settlement prices on commodity exchanges, with crude oil derivative settlements based on New York Mercantile Exchange West Texas Intermediate pricing and Crude Oil Brent. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

Crude Oil (Bbls/day, $/Bbl) Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Deferred Premium Puts - WTI (Cushing) 16,000 16,000 20,000 20,000 — — Strike $ 55.00 $ 55.00 $ 55.00 $ 55.00 $ — $ — Premium $ (1.65 ) $ (1.70 ) $ (1.62 ) $ (1.61 ) $ — $ —





Crude Oil (Bbls/day, $/Bbl) Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Costless Collars - WTI (Cushing) 4,000 4,000 — — — — Floor $ 55.00 $ 55.00 $ — $ — $ — $ — Ceiling $ 93.66 $ 93.66 $ — $ — $ — $ —





Natural Gas (Mmbtu/day, $/Mmbtu) Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Natural Gas Basis Swaps - Waha Hub 30,000 30,000 40,000 40,000 40,000 40,000 Swap Price $ (1.20 ) $ (1.20 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.68 )

