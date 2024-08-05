ORIC Pharmaceuticals Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Keith Lui as Senior Vice President of Commercial and Medical Affairs

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced the appointment of Keith Lui as Senior Vice President of Commercial and Medical Affairs.



“We are thrilled to welcome Keith to the ORIC leadership team,” said Jacob M. Chacko, M.D., president and chief executive officer. “Keith’s exceptional multi-decade track record of helping to bring innovative therapies to market, combined with his experience in strategic planning and medical affairs, will be invaluable as we advance our differentiated pipeline of promising oncology candidates into later-stage clinical development and prepare for potential future commercialization to bring transformative therapies to patients."

Mr. Lui brings over two decades of biopharma experience focused on helping clinical-stage companies transition to full commercialization. During his career, he has made significant contributions to the strategic planning and commercial launches of new medicines including Imbruvica®, Zelboraf®, Pepaxto®, Posimir®, and multiple new indication launches for blockbuster therapies such as Avastin® and Rituxan®. Most recently, Mr. Lui was SVP, Business Development, Commercial and Medical Affairs at DURECT, leading the preparation for commercialization, and closing multiple licensing, co-marketing, and asset sale deals. Prior to DURECT, he helped build the U.S. corporate infrastructure, commercial function, and launch strategy at Oncopeptides. Prior to that, he led commercial and launch-readiness efforts at Prothena and Versartis and led the launch of Imbruvica at Pharmacyclics. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lui held multiple oncology marketing and sales roles at Genentech and Johnson & Johnson. He holds a BA in integrative biology from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA with distinction from Vanderbilt University.

“Having previously worked with several members of the ORIC leadership team, I’m excited to join the company at this pivotal inflection point,” said Mr. Lui. “With two programs having reached early proof-of-concept, I look forward to working with this extraordinary team to prepare for the potential start of multiple registrational studies next year and the eventual commercialization of innovative therapies that address cancer resistance to improve patients’ lives.”

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s clinical stage product candidates include (1) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers, (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (3) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, being developed for multiple myeloma. Beyond these three product candidates, ORIC® is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com , and follow us on X or LinkedIn .

