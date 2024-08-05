RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $156,692, or $0.02 per share, for the third quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $686,816, or $0.07 per share, for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decline was the result of decreased operating income due to higher personnel and professional costs as well as persistent inflationary pressures across most areas compared to a year ago, along with lower noncash earnings from the Company’s investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC (“MVP”) as the pipeline transitioned from construction to gas transmission operations.

CEO Paul Nester stated, “We are excited that the MVP went into service in June. This milestone benefits our customers immediately as it enhances system reliability and stability. It empowers new local customers in the short term as we expect to provide gas to our first customer in Franklin County in the fiscal fourth quarter. And finally, we believe the pipeline fosters regional growth in the long term by providing a reliable, low-cost source of energy for years to come.”

As noted above and announced last quarter, Roanoke Gas is experiencing increasing costs and has filed for relief through a rate application with the State Corporation Commission. The interim rates went into effect July 1, 2024, subject to refund.

Through the first nine months of fiscal 2024, the Company’s net income of $11,620,074, or $1.15 per share, was up 13% from $10,285,107, or $1.04 per share, in the first nine months of the prior year, primarily due to earnings from the Company’s investment in the MVP.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding inflation, customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations, expectations regarding the MVP and the Company’s rate application along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company’s fiscal 2023 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Summary financial statements for the third quarter and fiscal year to date are as follows:


RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
   2024   2023  2024  2023
         
Operating revenues $14,458,202  $13,660,245 $71,536,930 $84,972,237
Operating expenses  12,900,609   11,861,780  54,697,591  68,037,865
Operating income  1,557,593   1,798,465  16,839,339  16,934,372
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate  282,604   519,482  2,979,823  523,581
Other income (expense), net  (69,349)  6,725  140,924  203,155
Interest expense  1,567,093   1,423,566  4,769,979  4,188,592
Income before income taxes  203,755   901,106  15,190,107  13,472,516
Income tax expense  47,063   214,290  3,570,033  3,187,409
         
Net income $156,692  $686,816 $11,620,074 $10,285,107
         
Net earnings per share of common stock:        
Basic $0.02  $0.07 $1.15 $1.04
Diluted $0.02  $0.07 $1.15 $1.04
         
Cash dividends per common share$0.2000  $0.1975 $0.6000 $0.5925
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:      
Basic  10,188,592   9,939,843  10,129,111  9,893,454
Diluted  10,192,797   9,942,871  10,132,347  9,899,221
         
         
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
         
    June 30, 
Assets    2024  2023  
Current assets   $25,408,031 $25,754,930  
Utility property, net    257,936,755  243,087,547  
Other non-current assets    30,809,374  25,923,607  
         
Total Assets   $314,154,160 $294,766,084  
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity       
Current liabilities   $23,782,556 $27,252,815  
Long-term debt, net    136,311,348  126,252,586  
Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities   45,292,464  40,312,870  
Total Liabilities    205,386,368  193,818,271  
Stockholders' Equity    108,767,792  100,947,813  
         
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity  $314,154,160 $294,766,084  
         


