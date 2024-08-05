RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $156,692, or $0.02 per share, for the third quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $686,816, or $0.07 per share, for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decline was the result of decreased operating income due to higher personnel and professional costs as well as persistent inflationary pressures across most areas compared to a year ago, along with lower noncash earnings from the Company’s investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC (“MVP”) as the pipeline transitioned from construction to gas transmission operations.



CEO Paul Nester stated, “We are excited that the MVP went into service in June. This milestone benefits our customers immediately as it enhances system reliability and stability. It empowers new local customers in the short term as we expect to provide gas to our first customer in Franklin County in the fiscal fourth quarter. And finally, we believe the pipeline fosters regional growth in the long term by providing a reliable, low-cost source of energy for years to come.”

As noted above and announced last quarter, Roanoke Gas is experiencing increasing costs and has filed for relief through a rate application with the State Corporation Commission. The interim rates went into effect July 1, 2024, subject to refund.

Through the first nine months of fiscal 2024, the Company’s net income of $11,620,074, or $1.15 per share, was up 13% from $10,285,107, or $1.04 per share, in the first nine months of the prior year, primarily due to earnings from the Company’s investment in the MVP.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding inflation, customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations, expectations regarding the MVP and the Company’s rate application along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company’s fiscal 2023 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the third quarter and fiscal year to date are as follows:





RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating revenues $ 14,458,202 $ 13,660,245 $ 71,536,930 $ 84,972,237 Operating expenses 12,900,609 11,861,780 54,697,591 68,037,865 Operating income 1,557,593 1,798,465 16,839,339 16,934,372 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 282,604 519,482 2,979,823 523,581 Other income (expense), net (69,349 ) 6,725 140,924 203,155 Interest expense 1,567,093 1,423,566 4,769,979 4,188,592 Income before income taxes 203,755 901,106 15,190,107 13,472,516 Income tax expense 47,063 214,290 3,570,033 3,187,409 Net income $ 156,692 $ 686,816 $ 11,620,074 $ 10,285,107 Net earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 1.15 $ 1.04 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 1.15 $ 1.04 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.2000 $ 0.1975 $ 0.6000 $ 0.5925 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 10,188,592 9,939,843 10,129,111 9,893,454 Diluted 10,192,797 9,942,871 10,132,347 9,899,221 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, Assets 2024 2023 Current assets $ 25,408,031 $ 25,754,930 Utility property, net 257,936,755 243,087,547 Other non-current assets 30,809,374 25,923,607 Total Assets $ 314,154,160 $ 294,766,084 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 23,782,556 $ 27,252,815 Long-term debt, net 136,311,348 126,252,586 Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities 45,292,464 40,312,870 Total Liabilities 205,386,368 193,818,271 Stockholders' Equity 108,767,792 100,947,813 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 314,154,160 $ 294,766,084



