CVG Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

EPS of $(0.05), Adjusted EPS of $0.06, reflecting additional restructuring activity

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.0 million, free cash flow of $6.4 million

Strategic actions taken to strengthen Vehicle Solutions Business

Provides updated guidance for full year 2024

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights (Compared with prior year, where comparisons are noted)

Revenues of $229.9 million, down 12.3%, due primarily to a global softening in customer demand.

Operating income of $0.8 million, down 95.2%; adjusted operating income of $5.7 million, down 65.9%. The decrease in operating income was driven primarily by lower sales volumes, partially offset by reduced SG&A.

New business wins in the quarter of approximately $32 million when fully ramped, bringing the year-to-date total to $80 million; these wins were concentrated in our Electrical Systems segment, and includes meaningful wins in our Vehicle Solutions segment.

Net loss of $1.6 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share and adjusted net income of $2.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $10.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.0 million, down 51.9%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.3%, down from 7.9%.



James Ray, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CVG continues to drive its strategic transformation, despite second quarter results that were challenged due to multiple factors. In particular, we witnessed continued softening in the construction and agricultural end markets and reduced volumes in our new business win launches, impacting our key growth segment in Electrical Systems. We also experienced operational inefficiencies in our Vehicle Solutions segment resulting from a new product launch with a major customer across multiple sites as well as activities to prepare our Cab Structures Business for sale. We made incremental investments in both internal and external support teams deployed to the affected facilities and expect to achieve more stability during the balance of the year. These market dynamics and operational activities weighed on second quarter profitability. While we are disappointed with our second quarter performance, we are taking proactive steps to right-size our cost structure and improve operational execution as we navigate a lower demand environment.”

Mr. Ray concluded, “Despite these challenges in the second quarter, we continue to position CVG for future success. We maintained our strong track record of procuring new business wins in the quarter and recently announced the sale of our Cab Structures Business, that is expected to close in the second half of 2024, which will serve to further streamline our product portfolio and aligns with our transformation strategy to reduce cyclicality, balance customer concentration, and strengthen our Vehicle Solutions business. We expect the trend of OEM’s insourcing components of their cab manufacturing to continue, so monetizing the facility now will create value for shareholders and will allow us to redeploy capital in key areas to improve our operating model. Strategic actions like this one, combined with our ongoing cost reduction and business optimization efforts, are expected to position CVG to benefit from the anticipated improvement in market conditions.”

Andy Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, added, “We are taking swift action to respond to the end market and operational challenges through restructuring and headcount reduction efforts to improve profitability. We’ve incurred $6.8 million in restructuring expenses year-to-date and have reduced our headcount by more than 10%. Additionally, we have made progress on the strategic evaluation of our Industrial Automation segment, which we believe will culminate in the third quarter of this year and is reflected in our guidance. We are adjusting our annual guidance ranges for fiscal year 2024 to reflect current market trends to include the deterioration in global construction and agriculture markets, and we are providing an adjusted version of the updated guidance for the Cab Structures and Industrial Automation businesses. Following closing, we anticipate that the majority of the disposition proceeds will support debt paydown as we further strengthen our balance sheet.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)

Second Quarter 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 229.9 $ 262.2 $ (32.3 ) (12.3 )% Gross profit $ 21.0 $ 38.4 $ (17.4 ) (45.3 )% Gross margin 9.1 % 14.6 % Adjusted gross profit 1 $ 25.6 $ 39.1 $ (13.5 ) (34.5 )% Adjusted gross margin 1 11.1 % 14.9 % Operating income $ 0.8 $ 15.9 $ (15.1 ) (95.0 )% Operating margin 0.3 % 6.1 % Adjusted operating income 1 $ 5.7 $ 16.7 $ (11.0 ) (65.9 )% Adjusted operating margin 1 2.5 % 6.4 % Net income (loss) $ (1.6 ) $ 10.1 $ (11.7 ) (115.8 )% Adjusted net income 1 $ 2.1 $ 10.7 $ (8.6 ) (80.4 )% Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.30 $ (0.35 ) (116.7 )% Adjusted earnings per share, diluted 1 $ 0.06 $ 0.32 $ (0.26 ) (81.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 10.0 $ 20.8 $ (10.8 ) (51.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 4.3 % 7.9 % 1 See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation

Consolidated Results

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second quarter 2024 revenues were $229.9 million, compared to $262.2 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 12.3%. The overall decrease in revenues was due to a softening in customer demand impacting all segments and the wind-down of certain programs in our Vehicle Solutions segment.

Operating income in the second quarter 2024 was $0.8 million compared to $15.9 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was attributable to the impact of lower sales volumes, operational inefficiencies and increased restructuring charges. Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating income was $5.7 million, compared to $16.7 million in the prior year period.

Interest associated with debt and other expenses was $2.5 million and $2.8 million for the second quarter 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Net loss was $1.6 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024 compared to net income of $10.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

On June 30, 2024, the Company had $7.0 million of outstanding borrowings on its U.S. revolving credit facility and no outstanding borrowings on its China credit facility, $39.3 million of cash and $152.9 million of availability from the credit facilities, resulting in total liquidity of $192.2 million.

Second Quarter 2024 Segment Results

Vehicle Solutions Segment

Revenues were $140.9 million compared to $152.7 million for the prior year period, a decrease of 7.7%, due to lower customer demand and the wind-down of certain operations.

Operating income was $5.1 million, compared to $14.1 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 64.1%, primarily attributable to lower customer demand, operational remediation investments, and increased freight costs partially offset by lower SG&A. Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating income was $8.3 million compared to $14.5 million in the prior year period.

Electrical Systems Segment

Revenues were $50.2 million compared to $63.6 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 21.2%, primarily due to a global softening in the Construction & Agriculture end-markets and the phase out of certain lower margin business.

Operating income was $0.5 million compared to $7.7 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 93.4%. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to lower customer demand, restructuring costs, labor inflation, and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts. Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating income was $1.9 million compared to $7.7 million in the prior year period.

Aftermarket & Accessories Segment

Revenues were $33.9 million compared to $36.8 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 8.1%, primarily as a result of lower sales volume due to decreased customer demand and the reduction of backlog in the prior period.

Operating income was $4.5 million compared to $5.5 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 19.4%. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to lower sales volumes, product mix and higher labor and benefit costs. Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating income was $4.7 million compared to $5.5 million in the prior year period.

Industrial Automation Segment

Revenues were $5.0 million compared to $9.0 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 44.6%, as a result of lower sales volume due to decreased customer demand.

Operating loss was $1.0 million, compared to $2.1 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating loss was primarily attributable to benefits from recently implemented restructuring programs. Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating loss was $0.9 million, compared to $1.7 million in the prior year period.

Outlook

CVG issued the following outlook for the full year 2024 which reflects both market developments and pending strategic portfolio actions:

Metric Prior 2024 Outlook Revised 2024 Outlook Adjusted

Revised 2024 Outlook (1) Net Sales $915 - $1,015 $900 - $960 $730 - $780 Adjusted EBITDA $60 - $73 $42 - $52 $28 - $36

(1) This Adjusted Revised outlook excludes any contribution from CVG’s Cab Structures or Industrial Automation businesses in 2024. On July 31, 2024, CVG signed an asset purchase agreement for the sale of the Cab Structures business with closing expected in the second half of 2024. Separately, CVG is currently exploring strategic alternatives for the Industrial Automation business.

This outlook reflects, among others, current industry forecasts for North America Class 8 truck builds. According to ACT Research, 2024 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 308,000 units. The 2023 actual Class 8 truck builds according to the ACT Research was 340,247 units.

Agriculture and construction market conditions have deteriorated relative to our prior update in March 2024. Based on industry data, we now project segments within global agriculture market demand to be down 15% to 20% and construction market demand to be down 10% to 15% in 2024.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “project”, “continue”, “likely”, and similar expressions. In particular, this press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company’s expectations for future periods with respect to closing of the recently announced sale of its Cab Structures Business, its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company’s end markets, changes in the Class 8 and Class 5-7 North America truck build rates, performance of the global construction and agricultural equipment business, the Company’s prospects in the wire harness, warehouse automation and electric vehicle markets, the Company’s initiatives to address customer needs, organic growth, the Company’s strategic plans and plans to focus on certain segments, competition faced by the Company, volatility in and disruption to the global economic environment and the Company’s financial position or other financial information. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience as well as its perspective on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties, including those included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that statements made in this press release relating to future events will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

Other Information

Throughout this document, certain numbers in the tables or elsewhere may not sum due to rounding. Rounding may have also impacted the presentation of certain year-on-year percentage changes.

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023



(Unaudited)



(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenues $ 229,906 $ 262,194 $ 461,974 $ 524,903 Cost of revenues 208,927 223,793 414,330 451,293 Gross profit 20,979 38,401 47,644 73,610 Selling, general and administrative expenses 20,219 22,457 40,312 43,022 Operating income 760 15,944 7,332 30,588 Other expense 207 307 419 105 Interest expense 2,488 2,804 4,739 5,694 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (1,935 ) 12,833 2,174 24,789 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (334 ) 2,693 836 5,949 Net income (loss) $ (1,601 ) $ 10,140 $ 1,338 $ 18,840 Earnings (loss) per Common Share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.04 $ 0.57 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.04 $ 0.57 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 33,393 33,051 33,359 32,960 Diluted 33,393 33,429 33,834 33,312





COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)



(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current assets: Cash $ 39,341 $ 37,848 Accounts receivable, net 138,689 133,949 Inventories 132,556 128,082 Other current assets 35,634 27,863 Total current assets 346,220 327,742 Property, plant and equipment, net 75,530 73,468 Intangible assets, net 7,743 11,222 Deferred income taxes 34,158 33,568 Other assets, net 39,545 37,214 Total assets $ 503,196 $ 483,214 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 100,810 $ 77,314 Accrued liabilities and other 49,557 52,562 Current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt 17,500 15,313 Total current liabilities 167,867 145,189 Long-term debt 124,458 126,201 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 9,593 9,196 Other long-term liabilities 31,671 29,696 Total liabilities $ 333,589 $ 310,282 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock $ — $ — Common stock 334 333 Treasury stock (16,170 ) (16,150 ) Additional paid-in capital 267,230 265,217 Retained deficit (44,846 ) (46,184 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,941 ) (30,284 ) Total stockholders’ equity 169,607 172,932 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 503,196 $ 483,214





COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION



(Unaudited)



(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Vehicle Solutions Electrical Systems Aftermarket and Accessories Industrial Automation Corporate/Other Total 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 140,904 $ 152,730 $ 50,152 $ 63,625 $ 33,860 $ 36,829 $ 4,990 $ 9,010 $ — $ — $ 229,906 $ 262,194 Gross profit (loss) 11,557 20,904 3,167 10,345 6,447 7,788 (192 ) (636 ) — — 20,979 38,401 Selling, general & administrative expenses 6,480 6,769 2,660 2,686 1,993 2,262 823 1,425 8,263 9,315 20,219 22,457 Operating income (loss) $ 5,077 $ 14,135 $ 507 $ 7,659 $ 4,454 $ 5,526 $ (1,015 ) $ (2,061 ) $ (8,263 ) $ (9,315 ) $ 760 $ 15,944





Six Months Ended June 30, Vehicle Solutions Electrical Systems Aftermarket and Accessories Industrial Automation Corporate/Other Total 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 278,814 $ 313,315 $ 105,947 $ 118,373 $ 67,921 $ 74,458 $ 9,292 $ 18,757 $ — $ — $ 461,974 $ 524,903 Gross profit (loss) 27,785 40,374 7,721 18,643 12,886 15,015 (748 ) (422 ) — — 47,644 73,610 Selling, general & administrative expenses 12,357 12,847 5,202 4,914 3,900 3,913 2,262 2,501 16,591 18,847 40,312 43,022 Operating income (loss) $ 15,428 $ 27,527 $ 2,519 $ 13,729 $ 8,986 $ 11,102 $ (3,010 ) $ (2,923 ) $ (16,591 ) $ (18,847 ) $ 7,332 $ 30,588





COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(Unaudited)



(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Gross profit $ 20,979 $ 38,401 $ 47,644 $ 73,610 Restructuring 4,670 683 6,372 1,373 Adjusted gross profit $ 25,649 $ 39,084 $ 54,016 $ 74,983 % of revenues 11.2 % 14.9 % 11.7 % 14.3 %





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Operating income $ 760 $ 15,944 $ 7,332 $ 30,588 Restructuring 4,928 718 6,824 1,431 Total operating income adjustments 4,928 718 6,824 1,431 Adjusted operating income $ 5,688 $ 16,662 $ 14,156 $ 32,019 % of revenues 2.5 % 6.4 % 3.1 % 6.1 %





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) $ (1,601 ) $ 10,140 $ 1,338 $ 18,840 Operating income adjustments 4,928 718 6,824 1,431 Adjusted provision for income taxes1 (1,232 ) (180 ) (1,706 ) (358 ) Adjusted net income $ 2,095 $ 10,678 $ 6,456 $ 19,913 Diluted EPS $ (0.05 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.04 $ 0.57 Adjustments to diluted EPS $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ 0.15 $ 0.03 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.06 $ 0.32 $ 0.19 $ 0.60

1. Reported Tax Provision adjusted for tax effect of special charges at 25%



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) $ (1,601 ) $ 10,140 $ 1,338 $ 18,840 Interest expense 2,488 2,804 4,739 5,694 Provision for income taxes (334 ) 2,693 836 5,949 Depreciation expense 3,782 3,547 7,491 6,977 Amortization expense 720 864 1,483 1,696 EBITDA $ 5,055 $ 20,048 $ 15,887 $ 39,156 % of revenues 2.2 % 7.6 % 3.4 % 7.5 % EBITDA adjustments Restructuring $ 4,928 $ 718 $ 6,824 $ 1,431 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,983 $ 20,766 $ 22,711 $ 40,587 % of revenues 4.3 % 7.9 % 4.9 % 7.7 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Vehicle Solutions Electrical Systems Aftermarket and Accessories Industrial Automation Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 5,077 $ 507 $ 4,454 $ (1,015 ) $ (8,263 ) $ 760 Restructuring 3,236 1,379 197 116 — 4,928 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 8,313 $ 1,886 $ 4,651 $ (899 ) $ (8,263 ) $ 5,688 % of revenues 5.9 % 3.8 % 13.7 % (18.0 )% 2.5 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Vehicle Solutions Electrical Systems Aftermarket and Accessories Industrial Automation Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 15,428 $ 2,519 $ 8,986 $ (3,010 ) $ (16,591 ) $ 7,332 Restructuring 3,769 2,469 231 191 164 6,824 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 19,197 $ 4,988 $ 9,217 $ (2,819 ) $ (16,427 ) $ 14,156 % of revenues 6.9 % 4.7 % 13.6 % (30.3 )% 3.1 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Vehicle Solutions Electrical Systems Aftermarket and Accessories Industrial Automation Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 14,135 $ 7,659 $ 5,526 $ (2,061 ) $ (9,315 ) $ 15,944 Restructuring 340 — — 378 — $ 718 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 14,475 $ 7,659 $ 5,526 $ (1,683 ) $ (9,315 ) $ 16,662 % of revenues 9.5 % 12.0 % 15.0 % (18.7 )% 6.4 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Vehicle Solutions Electrical Systems Aftermarket and Accessories Industrial Automation Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 27,527 $ 13,729 $ 11,102 $ (2,923 ) $ (18,847 ) $ 30,588 Restructuring 423 8 — 1,000 — 1,431 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 27,950 $ 13,737 $ 11,102 $ (1,923 ) $ (18,847 ) $ 32,019 % of revenues 8.9 % 11.6 % 14.9 % (10.3 )% 6.1 %





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities $ 12,588 $ 11,464 $ 10,232 $ 11,522 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,207 ) (5,858 ) (11,266 ) (9,179 ) Free cash flow $ 6,381 $ 5,606 $ (1,034 ) $ 2,343

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company’s multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company’s financial and operating results and in comparing the Company’s performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.