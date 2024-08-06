TSS, INC. TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14, 2024

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (OTC: TSSI), a data center services company integrating high-performance computing infrastructure and software and providing related data center services, will report financial results for its second quarter 2024 on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. The Company will conduct a conference call at 4:00 p.m. eastern time that day.



To participate on the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 toll free from the U.S. or Canada. Other international callers may access the call at 1-(646) 307-1963. The event ID number is 1261274. Investors may also access a live audio webcast of this conference call and replay the call for one year following the webcast, at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2294/51043. Please allow approximately four hours following completion of the call for the recorded webcast to be available. A link to this recorded webcast will also be provided on our website at https://tss-inc.ir.rdgfilings.com.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS’s reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. www.tssiusa.com

