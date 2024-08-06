Metal Gathering Machine Market Set to Reach USD 723.7 million by 2034 with a Steady CAGR of 4.2% | States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The metal gathering machine market (금속 수집 기계 시장) was projected to attain US$ 460.7 million in 2023. It is likely to garner a 4.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 723.7 million.

The incorporation of Internet of Things as well as Industry 4.0 technologies into metal gathering machines allows for real time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved operational efficiency. Manufacturers are increasingly seeking customizable and flexible metal gathering solutions to cater to specific production requirements and adapt to changing market demands.

The rise of 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies is influencing the metal gathering machine market, particularly in prototyping and low volume production applications. The expanding renewable energy sector, particularly wind and solar power, requires extensive metal fabrication, creating a demand for advanced metal gathering machines.

The provision of aftermarket services, including maintenance, upgrades, and spare parts, represents a significant revenue opportunity for manufacturers and service providers. Government initiatives and investments in infrastructure development and manufacturing sector growth support the demand for metal gathering machines. Policies promoting local manufacturing also drive market expansion.

Request for sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86104

Government and private sector investments in infrastructure projects, such as bridges, highways, and public buildings, drive the demand for metal gathering machines used in construction and fabrication. The development of new metal alloys and materials with superior properties enhances the need for specialized metal gathering machines capable of handling advanced materials.

Key Findings of Market Report

The burgeoning electric vehicle industry requires extensive metal fabrication for vehicle components, contributing to increased demand for advanced metal gathering machines.

The automotive and aerospace industries are increasingly using lightweight materials such as aluminum and composites. Metal gathering machines are evolving to handle the materials efficiently.

The use of collaborative robots in metal gathering processes is on the rise. Cobots can work alongside human operators, increasing productivity and safety in manufacturing environments.

The adoption of advanced simulation and modeling software allows manufacturers to optimize metal gathering processes, reduce waste, and improve overall efficiency.

Market Trends for Metal Gathering Machine

By type, the welding robots segment is anticipated to boost the growth of the metal gathering machine market.

The automotive sector extensively uses welding robots for assembling car bodies and components due to their precision and efficiency.

Welding robots are crucial for fabricating aircraft components, ensuring high precision and safety standards.

The need for robust and reliable welding in construction projects drives the demand for welding robots.

By automation level, the fully automated segment is expected to accelerate the growth of the metal gathering machine market.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86104

Global Market for Metal Gathering Machine: Regional Outlook

North America

Adoption of smart manufacturing technologies and Industry 4.0 principles, including IoT, AI, and machine learning, is enhancing the capabilities of metal gathering machines.

Increasing use of fully automated systems to improve precision, efficiency, and productivity in metalworking processes.

North America, particularly the United States and Mexico, has a robust automotive manufacturing sector that demands advanced metal gathering machines.

The presence of major aerospace and defense companies drives the need for high quality, precise metalworking equipment.

Ongoing infrastructure projects and construction activities fuel the demand for metal fabrication equipment.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is home to some of the world's largest automotive manufacturers, necessitating advanced metalworking equipment for production.

The booming electronics industry, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea, requires precise and efficient metal gathering machines.

Government policies and initiatives, such as Make in India and China's Made in China 2025, encourage domestic manufacturing and the adoption of advanced machinery.

Various government incentives and subsidies for technological adoption and industrial automation promote the growth of the metal gathering machine market.

Metal Gathering Machine Market: Key Players

The metal gathering machine market (mercato delle macchine per la raccolta dei metalli) is characterized by significant growth driven by the increasing demand for precision and efficiency in metalworking processes.

The machines are essential in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing, where they play a crucial role in metal forming and shaping.

The following companies are well known participants in the metal gathering machine market:

ABB

Fanuc Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

KUKA AG

Fronius International GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

DENSO Corporation

Comau S.p.A. (Stellantis N.V.)

Key Developments

In 2024, Fanuc Corporation relocated and expanded its group company, FANUC IBERIA, in Spain.

relocated and expanded its group company, FANUC IBERIA, in Spain. In 2023, Yaskawa Electric Corporation introduced the adaptive robot series, MOTOMAN NEXT. The series features autonomous adaptivity and an open platform for collaborating with customers and partners to develop solutions.

Metal Gathering Machine Market Segmentation

Type

Welding Robots

Soldering Robots

Brazing Robots

Cutting Robots

Others (Riveting Robots, etc.)

Lifting Capacity

Up to 3 Tons

4 to 6 Tons

7 to 9 Tons

Above 10 Tons

Automation Level

Fully Automated

Semi-automated

Application

Assembly

Welding

Cutting

Material Handling

Inspection

Others (Training, Manufacturing Sites, etc.)

End-use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Construction

Metal Fabrication

Others (Defence, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86104<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Solar Panel Cleaning Equipment Market (Marché des équipements de nettoyage de panneaux solaires) - The Solar Panel Cleaning Equipment Market in North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031

Automatic Checkweigher System Market (自動重量チェッカシステム市場) - The automatic checkweigher system market was estimated to have acquired US$ 918.4 million in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 4.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain reach US$ 1.44 billion.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: