Residential Low Slope Roofing Market to Reach $39.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Residential Low Slope Roofing Market by Type (EPDM Roofing, TPO Roofing, PVC Roofing, Modified Bitumen Roofing, and Others), and Application (Commercial, Residential and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032”. The residential low slope roofing market was valued at $20 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $39.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2032.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $20 billion Market Size in 2032 $39.5 billion CAGR 7.1% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Increasing demand for energy-efficient roofing solutions Growing adoption of sustainable building practices Rising residential construction activity Opportunities Integration of smart technologies for enhanced monitoring Restraint Installation complexity and higher upfront costs

The PVC Roofing segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.



Based on the type, the PVC Roofing segment held the highest market share in 2023. PVC roofing is gaining reputation in residential low-slope roofing because of its sturdiness, power efficiency, smooth set up, environmental benefits, fireplace resistance, and remarkable waterproofing abilities. PVC membranes are regarded for their long-lasting overall performance, withstanding hard climate situations and lowering the frequency of repairs and replacements. The reflective nature of PVC enables improved power performance by means of lowering cooling costs in the course of the summer time. The set-up method is simple, which allows decrease in labor charges and lower disruptions. Additionally, PVC is often recyclable and has a manufacturing process that calls for less power, making it a sustainable preference.



The residential segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

Based on the application, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2023. The residential low-slope roofing market has several potential for segmentation, catering to both low-cost housing household tasks wanting cost-effective solutions and luxury residences desiring top-tier characteristics. Additionally, the demand for climate-resilient roofing structures able to withstand intense weather conditions is an important element. Collaborations between manufacturers, contractors, and SME firms, as well as training and certification packages, are crucial for ensuring quality and innovation in this residential sector. By capitalizing on those traits and possibilities, stakeholders can propel massive increase and improvements within the residential low-slope roofing marketplace.

North America is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2023. There is a growing demand for strength-green and sustainable answers, which includes inexperienced and cool roofs, which enhance insulation, reduce energy fees, and support environmental sustainability. Technological advancements in substances, like thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and clever roofing technology, which encompass sun panels and actual-time monitoring systems, are improving the capability and durability of roofing systems. Additionally, the power in design and the capacity to incorporate functional rooftop services are attractive to homeowners looking to customize their homes. Urbanization and the want for renovations and retrofits of older buildings further drive market demand. Government incentives and stricter building codes are encouraging the adoption of excessive-performance roofing solutions.

Players:

Owens Corning Roofing

Arma

Hopkins Roofing

CertainTeed

Atlas Roofing Corporation

ARAC Roof It Forward

BMI Group

American Hydrotech

Braas Monier Building Group S.A.

GAF Roofing

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global residential low slope roofing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

