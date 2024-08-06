Jartoo Launches Revolutionary Baby Monitor with Advanced Cry Sensor and 2K Video Quality

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jartoo, a leader in baby care technology, proudly introduces its latest innovation: a cutting-edge baby monitor featuring an exclusive cry sensor and 2K video quality. This advanced technology sets a new standard in baby monitoring, offering parents enhanced safety, convenience, and peace of mind.



Advanced Cry Sensor with Accurate Alarm

Traditional VOX systems often trigger false alarms from common household noises, leading to unnecessary stress for parents. Jartoo cry sensor baby monitor is a game-changer. Unlike conventional monitors, it analyzes the origin and rhythm of sounds, accurately identifying genuine baby cries. This precision reduces false alarms, ensuring parents are alerted only when necessary, providing peace of mind, especially at night.

Key Benefits:

Precision Detection: Minimizes false alarms by distinguishing between different noises.

Peace of Mind: Reliable alerts allow parents to focus on caring for their baby.

Versatile Use: Ideal for parents working from home or busy with household chores.

Competitive Edge: Jartoo's cry sensor outperforms outdated VOX technology, setting a new industry standard.

Additional Features:

2K Video Quality: With 2K camera and 5.5" Full HD screen, Jartoo video baby camera delivers over four times the resolution of standard monitors, ensuring clear visuals.

Realistic 2-Way Audio: Industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation, the two-way audio baby monitor provides crystal-clear sound for seamless communication.

2000 Feet Long Range: No WiFi needed; Jartoo Long Range no WiFi Baby Monitor ensures a stable and secure connection between parent and child up to 2000 feet.

6000mAh Battery: Long-lasting battery supports up to 24 hours of operation in eco-mode.

The Jartoo video baby camera is now available on the Jartoo official website. For more information, contact support@jartoo.com.

About Jartoo:

Jartoo is committed to bringing high-tech solutions from the lab to life, making it cozier and more secure. Their mission, "Innovation for Cozy Life," is embodied in this revolutionary baby monitor, offering parents a perfect blend of advanced features and ease of use.

Watch Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kq1nSeVUpcw&t

