Global Patient-Centric Healthcare App Market Size To Worth USD 58.72 Billion By 2033 l CAGR Of 17.31%

New York, United States , Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Patient-Centric Healthcare App Market Size is to Grow from USD 11.90 Billion in 2023 to USD 58.72 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.31% during the projected period.





A "patient-centric healthcare app" is a digital platform that intends to improve and give priority to the patient's overall experience inside the healthcare system. Enhancing patient empowerment, satisfaction, and engagement is the main goal of these applications' development. Typically, their solutions include features like appointment scheduling, telemedicine consultations, prescription reminders, access to medical records, and health education tools. Patient-centric apps aim to speed up communication between patients and healthcare professionals, promote proactive health management, and enable individualized medical regimens. The PHR software market has expanded rapidly as a result of growing public awareness of health information management, the move to digital healthcare, and government initiatives that encourage PHR adoption to enhance patient outcomes and reduce expenses. The need for individualized care apps is driving the exponential expansion of the worldwide patient-centric healthcare app market, which is primarily caused by an increase in smartphone usage. However, several issues with connectivity and the variety of rules inside the healthcare system are further barriers to the efficacy of these apps. To relieve these concerns, patient-focused healthcare apps offer features that promote economical and knowledgeable decision-making.

Global Patient-Centric Healthcare App Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Web-Based Apps, Phone-Based Apps, Wearable Patient-Centric Apps, and Others), By Operating System (Windows, Android, IOS, and Others), By Application (Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The phone-based apps segment dominates the market with the largest market share of the patient-centric healthcare app market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the technology, the patient-centric healthcare app market is divided into web-based apps, phone-based apps, wearable patient-centric apps, and others. Among these, the phone-based apps segment dominates the market with the largest market share of the patient-centric healthcare app market during the projected timeframe. Throughout the forecast period, the patient-centric healthcare app market was led by phone-based applications. As a result, developing healthcare applications for smartphones ensures that a wide range of users may access them. Patients of various ages and demographics can obtain these apps on devices they already own, lowering access barriers. Additionally, phone-based apps are cross-platform, usually working with both Android and iOS.

The Android segment dominates the market with the largest market share of the patient-centric healthcare app market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the operating system, the patient-centric healthcare app market is categorized into Windows, Android, iOS, and others. Among these, the Android segment dominates the market with the largest market share of the patient-centric healthcare app market during the projected timeframe. In emerging markets, where choosing a smartphone is mostly influenced by costs, Android has a clear market advantage. Due to its wide range of price points, Android smartphones are well-liked by consumers with a variety of budgets. This pricing issue has helped Android's market share tremendously, especially in countries where the middle class is growing and smartphone usage is rising.

The wellness management segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global patient-centric healthcare app market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the patient-centric healthcare app market is divided into disease & treatment management, wellness management, and others. Among these, the wellness management segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global patient-centric healthcare app market during the projected timeframe. They offer a comprehensive range of services to advance wellness, preventive care, and physical fitness. Typical components of wellness applications include goal-setting for physical fitness, monitoring diet, tracking activities, and even providing mental health assistance through stress reduction and meditation. Because personal health and well-being are becoming increasingly important, people of all ages are becoming more interested in these applications. They provide people the self-assurance to take control of their health and lead healthier lives.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the patient-centric healthcare app market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the patient-centric healthcare app market over the forecast period. The existence of multiple companies operating in different industries, such as software development, healthcare management, mobile and network operations, and more, has led to the creation of a regional market in North America. Market participants are tasked with expanding the patient-centric healthcare app adoption landscape in the United States, constructing network infrastructure, and launching cutting-edge healthcare apps. North America has a robust and well-resourced healthcare ecosystem that involves both the public and private sectors. By leveraging this infrastructure, which provides a solid foundation for the development and integration of patient-centric apps, healthcare providers may embrace digital solutions and enhance patient connection. The region also invests a lot of money in healthcare, emphasizing high-quality care and patient outcomes.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the patient-centric healthcare app market during the projected timeframe. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated because of the growing emphasis on digital health solutions and technological advancements. Additionally, a large rise in the use of smartphones and internet access is anticipated in the region. The nations in the area are going through a digital revolution in addition to a technological revolution. because mHealth apps are widely used, smartphones and smart wearables are being used more frequently. Governments and healthcare providers are under pressure to develop alternative healthcare delivery models due to several causes, including an aging population, rising healthcare expenditures, an increase in the prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, subpar hospital service management, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the patient-centric healthcare app market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, Mobilesmith Inc., Pfizer Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, iPatientCare LLC, Merck & Co. Inc., and Other key companies.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, the acquisition of Vocera Communications, Inc. by Stryker was finalised. Numerous growth prospects in the digital healthcare sector would arise from this acquisition. Vocera Communications' cutting-edge product line also improved Stryker's cutting-edge digital healthcare business unit.

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting and Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the patient-centric healthcare app market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Patient-Centric Healthcare App Market, By Technology

Web-Based Apps

Phone-Based Apps

Wearable Patient-Centric Apps

Others

Global Patient-Centric Healthcare App Market, By Operating System

Windows

Android

IOS

Others

Global Patient-Centric Healthcare App Market, By Application

Disease & Treatment Management

Wellness Management

Others

Global Patient-Centric Healthcare App Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



