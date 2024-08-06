China Frozen Food Market Report 2024-2032: The Growing Demand for Convenient and Time-Saving Meals Bodes Well for the Industry

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Frozen Food Market Report By End User, Product Type, Distribution Channel and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China Frozen Food Market will reach US$ 66.41 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 29.71 Billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 9.35% between 2024 and 2032.



The Growing Demand for Convenient and Time-Saving Meals- The growing need for quick, smooth dinner alternatives amid hectic city lives is riding boom in China's frozen food enterprise. Fast dinner alternatives are wished, and frozen food have become increasingly more famous due to their smooth practise and high dietary content.

The availability and quality of merchandise have expanded because of advancements in freezing generation and cold chain logistics, which has further fueled marketplace expansion. Additionally, to fulfill the changing tastes of purchasers, frozen meals options are getting extra innovative due to shifting dietary picks and an increasing appetite for a number of cuisines. Frozen meals' ease and range satisfy the wishes of modern Chinese consumers, accelerating the enterprise's increase.



Diverse product offerings-China's frozen food market is expanding due to a broad range of product choices that satisfy different consumer tastes and dietary requirements. A vast range of options, including ready-to-eat meals, snacks, fruits, vegetables, fish, and meat products, are being added by manufacturers to their product lines. This diversity attracts a wide range of customers, from health-conscious people searching for nourishing options to busy urban professionals looking for quick lunch solutions.

Furthermore, introducing flavors and cuisines from around the world caters to the changing tastes of Chinese customers, who are becoming more adventurous with their culinary choices. In addition to increasing market penetration, this diversification encourages innovation in product development and packaging, raising consumer satisfaction levels overall and propelling the frozen food industry's sustained expansion in China.



E-commerce and Retail Expansion-The widespread use of e-commerce and the growth of physical store chains have greatly enhanced consumer accessibility and convenience, particularly in metropolitan regions. Online shopping makes it simple to browse and buy a vast selection of frozen food goods, many of which are delivered right to customers' homes.

Retail chains are also growing their frozen food departments, providing a wide variety of alternatives ranging from local favorites to international cuisines. This growth not only satisfies consumer demand for quick meal options but also exposes customers to new goods and promotes trial purchases. Consequently, the rapid growth and evolution of the frozen food business in China is being driven by the expansion of e-commerce and retail.



Beijing Frozen Food Market



Beijing's frozen food sector is representative of more significant national trends in China, which are being fueled by urbanization, shifting lifestyles, and rising convenience-seeking customer demand. Particularly in Beijing, people's lives have become busier due to fast urban expansion, which has made people look for quick lunch options without sacrificing quality. To meet this need, an extensive range of frozen food options is available in supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms.



Beijing's robust cold chain infrastructure supports the city's frozen food industry by ensuring that products maintain their quality and nutritional content throughout the manufacturing and consumption stages. In addition to both local and foreign favorites, the market offers a extensive array of products to satisfy the cosmopolitan tastes of Beijing's diverse population.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $29.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $66.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered China



China Frozen Food Company News

In May 2024, frozen shrimp dumplings bearing the marketing tag of being kid-friendly were introduced by Sanquan Foods and Zhengzhou Synear Food Co.

Key Players Analysis: Business Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

General Mills

Sanquan Food

Fujian Anjoy Foods Co Ltd

Meiji co ltd

Shandong Huifa Food co. ltd.

Maruha Nichiro Group

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Product Type - Market breakup in 7 viewpoints:

Frozen Fish/Sea Food

Frozen Meat

Frozen Ready Meals

Frozen Potato Products

Frozen Bakery Products

Frozen Pizza

Others

End User - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:

Food Service Industry

Retail Users

Distribution Channel - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:

Offline

Online

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7h47o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment