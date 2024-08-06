United States Food Allergen Testing Market Forecast Report 2024: A $422.67 Million Industry by 2032 with PCR and ELISA Technologies Leading the Way

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Food Allergen Testing Market Forecast Report By Food Testing, Technology, States and company analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Food Allergen Testing Market will reach US$ 422.67 Million by 2032, up from US$ 229.90 Million in 2023, with a CAGR of 7.00% between 2024 and 2032

The growing prevalence of food allergies, strict laws requiring allergen testing in food products, improvements in technology for testing for allergens, and consumer demand for allergen-free food products are the main factors driving the growth of the US food allergen testing market. All of these forces work together to drive testing methodology innovation and market expansion.







In order to detect and measure the amount of allergenic compounds present in food products, food allergy testing is an essential procedure in the food industry. Allergens that cause severe allergy reactions in sensitive people include shellfish, dairy, peanuts, tree nuts, and gluten. Food makers in United States food allergen testing market use a variety of testing techniques, such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and mass spectrometry to guarantee consumer safety and adhere to regulations.

By precisely labeling items and preventing cross-contamination during production, these strategies assist companies in detecting and measuring allergen concentrations. In order to protect allergy sufferers and comply with legal requirements, thorough allergen testing is necessary, which also helps to create a more secure and transparent food supply chain.



Driving Forces for Kids Food and Beverage in the United States

Rise in prevalence of food allergies



The US food allergen testing market is expanding as a result of the rising prevalence of food allergies. Both children and adults are affected by food allergies, which have become significantly more common over the past few decades. Customers, medical professionals, and government agencies are now more conscious than ever of the need of correctly recognizing and controlling food allergies thanks to this development.



For instance, CDC (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) estimate that 8% of children and 6% of adults in the US suffer from food allergies, making them a growing public health and food safety concern. Furthermore, Eight foods or food groups - such as milk and dairy, eggs, fish, peanuts, tree nuts, shellfish, wheat, and soy - account for 90% of food allergy reactions, according to data released by ACAAI (American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology) in 2023.



Reliable allergy testing in food products is vital since food allergies can cause mild to severe reactions, including anaphylaxis. Strong testing techniques that can identify allergies to foods including peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, wheat, fish, and shellfish are therefore in more demand. In order to guarantee consumer safety and adherence to labeling regulations, food manufacturers are further required by strict regulatory requirements to establish allergen testing methodologies.



Advancements in Testing Technologies



The US Food Allergen Testing Market is expected to develop significantly because to advancements in testing technologies like PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay), and chromatography techniques like LC-MS (Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry). In order to guarantee food safety and regulatory compliance, these technologies provide improved sensitivity, specificity, and speed in detecting allergens, even in trace concentrations.

Food producers can better meet strict labeling regulations and meet consumer demand for allergen-free products by having the ability to reliably detect allergens. By meeting the changing needs of stakeholders in the food industry and consumers worried about food allergies, ongoing innovation in testing methodology not only improves the accuracy of allergy testing but also propels market expansion.



Stringent Regulations for food allergen testing support market growth



Strict enforcement of the law by government organizations such as the US Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration has greatly fueled the expansion of the US food allergen testing sector. By putting strict allergen testing procedures in place and appropriately labeling allergens, food makers are required by these standards to protect consumer safety. Companies are compelled to invest in cutting-edge allergen testing technologies and procedures since non-compliance can result in harsh penalties and reputational harm.



The strict regulatory framework encourages innovation in allergy testing and the creation of more dependable and effective testing methods. Additionally, by bolstering consumer confidence in food items, this regulatory framework increases demand for allergen testing supplies and services. Strong regulatory standards are essential to influencing the growth and development of the US food allergen testing market as consumer and policymaker awareness of food allergies rises.



Florida Food Allergen Testing Market



Consumers' growing knowledge of food allergies has increased demand for trustworthy allergen testing goods and services. Food manufacturers must adhere to strict local and federal rules requiring them to conduct thorough testing procedures in order to guarantee consumer safety and proper labeling of allergens.

By providing more sensitivity and specificity in identifying allergens, technological developments in testing procedures, such as PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) and ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay), further support the market's growth. Strong allergen testing procedures are also required by the state's varied culinary scene and tourism sector in order to accommodate a broad range of dietary requirements and preferences. The market for food allergen testing in Florida has grown and changed as a result of all these variables together.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $229.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $422.67 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered United States



United States Food Allergen Testing Company News

March 2024 - ALS increased and fortified its foothold in the life sciences in Europe and the USA in a deliberate manner. York Analytical Laboratories (York) in the Northeastern United States and Wessling Holding GmbH & Co. in Western Europe were bought by ALS.

March 2024 - The SENSIStrip Gluten PowerLine Lateral Flow Device, the first of the new allergy PowerLine tests, was introduced by Gold Standard Diagnostics. The product consists of a sensitive monoclonal antibody-based detection technology that can identify gluten residues in swabs, rinse water, and food matrices.

Key Players Analysis: Business Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Eurofins Scientific SE

SGS S.A.

Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group plc

Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

Microbac Laboratories Inc (U.S.)

Merieux NutriSciences

Crystal Chem Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis International AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Baxter International Inc.

Technology - Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Biosensors-based

Immunoassay-based/ELISA

PCR

Other Technologies

Food Testing - Market breakup in 6 viewpoints:

Dairy Products

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat and Seafood

Baby Food and Infant Formula

Beverages

Other Processed Foods

States - Market breakup in 29 viewpoints:

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkunsg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment