Audio Conferencing Endpoints Markets 2024-2030: Established Vendors Like Jabra Lead the Market with Diverse Audio Device Options

The audio conferencing endpoints market continues to evolve and remains a relevant segment for businesses seeking clearer, more reliable audio solutions for their meeting spaces. While the hybrid work model is unlikely to disappear overnight, organizations are considering return-to-office (RTO) programs with growing frequency. These programs usually contain a large refresh of existing estate and technology infrastructure. Although video has been the focus for the last 4 years, RTO programs will help to push audio up decision-makers' agendas.



As organizations navigate their way through RTO programs, the use of tabletop and installed audio endpoints will evolve. In line with wider trends of connectivity of adopting networked devices, conference phones have expanded from traditional connectivity approaches and now include USB, offering networked endpoints. This flexibility allows organizations to adopt their preferred conferencing endpoint while benefiting from high-quality audio features. Established vendors, such as Jabra, have a strong market presence and offer a spectrum of features and device options to suit different work models.



The relentless pursuit of improved audio quality is a differentiator in the market. Vendors are incorporating noise cancellation and 360-degree microphone pickup to ensure clear communication, even in open, busy offices. Wireless connectivity is also gaining traction, offering businesses more flexibility in configuring their conference rooms, eliminating cable clutter, and allowing for easier placement of devices for optimal audio capture.

The short-to-medium outlook for tabletop audio conferencing and installed audio conferencing endpoints is positive as organizations invest in audio devices that support RTO programs and hybrid working models. However, the long-term outlook is for growth to slow and return to pre-COVID-19 trends.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Strategic Partnering for Audio Conferencing and AR/VR Convergence

Subscription-based Digital Signal Processor (DSP) Software

DSP as a Platform to Control Meeting Room AV

Support for Managed Service Providers

IoT-enabled Inventory Management

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in the Audio Conferencing Endpoints Industry

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Audio Conferencing Endpoints Industry

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Market Segmentation, Definitions, and Examples: Tabletop Endpoints

Segmentation: Stand-alone Tabletop Audio and Modular AV Kits

Market Segmentation, Definitions, and Examples: Installed Endpoints

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Summary of Findings

Key Competitors

Competitive Environment

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product: Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product: Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: Installed Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share: Tabletop and Installed Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Revenue Forecast by Region: Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region: Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Revenue Forecast by Region: Installed Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region: Installed Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

TDM/IP Endpoints

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: TDM/IP Audio Endpoints

Pricing Forecast: TDM/IP Audio Endpoints

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share: TDM/IP Audio Endpoints

USB Endpoints

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: USB Audio Conferencing Devices

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product: USB Audio Conferencing Devices

Revenue Forecast by Product: USB Audio Conferencing Devices

Pricing Forecast: USB Audio Conferencing Devices

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share: USB Audio Conferencing Devices

Installed Audio

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: Installed Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Pricing Forecast: Installed Audio Conferencing Endpoints

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Best Practices Recognition



