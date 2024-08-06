Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
Closure of Offer for Subscription
6 August 2024
SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC
The Directors of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc announce that the Offer that opened on 24 August 2023 for subscription for B shares to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer") will close for new applications at noon on Thursday, 8 August 2024.
The revised deadlines for the receipt of application forms for investment and the closing date for the current Offer are as follows:
- application forms with cleared funds must arrive by no later than noon on Thursday, 8 August 2024, for final allotment under the current Offer on Friday 9 August 2024 after which the Offer will close.
An application form for the Offer is available on the Company's website: https://senecavct.co.uk/current-offer/ and at https://seneca.nevilleregistrars.co.uk/.
The next B share offer for subscription will be launched shortly thereafter, so please contact us for further information or visit https://senecavct.co.uk/current-offer/ to find the relevant offer documents for the 2024/2025 offer once launched.
For further information, please contact:
Siobhan Pycroft, Seneca Partners Limited at Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk
Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at richard.manley@senecapartners.co.uk
Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:
Siobhan Pycroft
Seneca Partners Limited
01942 295 981
Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk