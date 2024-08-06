mPoS Terminals Strategic Market and Business Report 2024-2030 - Rising Threat of Financial Fraud & Strict Regulations for Payment Processing Propel Demand for EMV-Compliant Payment Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mPoS Terminals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for mPoS Terminals is estimated at US$32.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$82.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the mPoS terminals market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for flexible and mobile payment solutions in the retail and service sectors is a significant driver. Secondly, advancements in payment security technologies are enhancing the trust and adoption of mPoS systems. Thirdly, the rise of e-commerce and omnichannel retail strategies is boosting the need for integrated mPoS solutions that offer seamless customer experiences.
Additionally, the expansion of the gig economy and the growing number of small and independent businesses are driving the adoption of affordable and portable payment terminals. Furthermore, the increasing preference for contactless and mobile payments among consumers is encouraging businesses to adopt mPoS systems. Lastly, supportive regulatory frameworks and standards for secure mobile payments are further driving the growth of the mPoS terminals market.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the mPoS Terminal Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$62.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.8%. The mPoS Terminal Software segment is also set to grow at 15.9% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $8.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.7% CAGR to reach $13.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- What is a POS System?
- An Introduction to mPOS Terminals
- Global Market Outlook
- Retail Industry Leads the Global mPOS Terminals Market
- Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Gains
- Competition
- mPoS Terminals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- mPOS Systems Offer Various Benefits, Set to Gain Momentum
- mPOS Aids in Boosting Business Performance and Customer Experience
- Growing Shift Towards Contactless Payments Drives Demand for mPOS Terminals
- Global Contactless Payments Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- COVID-19 Crisis Facilitates Payment Space to Move Away from Cash Payments
- Transforming Payments Landscape & Rapid Pace of Digitization Presents Opportunity for mPOS Terminals Market
- Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023
- Key Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation
- mPOS Solutions: A Promising Alternative Payment Method
- Expanding Internet Connectivity Facilitates Market Gains
- Ubiquity of Mobile Devices and Rising Use of Smartphones for Payments: Potential for mPOS Terminal Market
- Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020 through 2025
- mPOS Value-Added Services (VAS) to Drive Future Gains in mPOS Terminals Market
- Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 and 2027
- Growing Demand for Mobile Financial Transactions from Varied Industries to Accelerate Growth
- Increasing Utilization of Mobile Wallets and Rise in NFC Transactions Fuel Market Prospects
- Common Reasons for Use of Digital Wallets: % Share of Users by Reason Cited
- Rising Threat of Financial Fraud & Strict Regulations for Payment Processing Propel Demand for EMV-Compliant Payment Solutions
- Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) by Region during 2020 to 2024
- Retail Emerges as the Leading Application Market for mPOS Terminals
- Application of Digital Solutions Used to Improve In-Store Retail Experience
- Technological Innovations to Drive Future of mPOS
- Market Benefits from Growing Opportunities in the Restaurant Industry
- Growing Use of Mobile POS Solutions for Tableside Ordering and Payments
- Innovations in Restaurant Technology Spur Development of Next-Generation Restaurant POS Systems
- How the Food Service, Hotels & Hospitality Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Hospitality Sector Turns to mPOS Terminals Improve Customer Experience
- Cloud-based mPOS Terminals Poised for High Growth in the Future
- mPOS Terminals Offer Numerous Benefits to SMEs
- Security of mPOS Terminals: A Highly Critical Requirement
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
