mPoS Terminals Strategic Market and Business Report 2024-2030 - Rising Threat of Financial Fraud & Strict Regulations for Payment Processing Propel Demand for EMV-Compliant Payment Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mPoS Terminals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for mPoS Terminals is estimated at US$32.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$82.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the mPoS terminals market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for flexible and mobile payment solutions in the retail and service sectors is a significant driver. Secondly, advancements in payment security technologies are enhancing the trust and adoption of mPoS systems. Thirdly, the rise of e-commerce and omnichannel retail strategies is boosting the need for integrated mPoS solutions that offer seamless customer experiences.



Additionally, the expansion of the gig economy and the growing number of small and independent businesses are driving the adoption of affordable and portable payment terminals. Furthermore, the increasing preference for contactless and mobile payments among consumers is encouraging businesses to adopt mPoS systems. Lastly, supportive regulatory frameworks and standards for secure mobile payments are further driving the growth of the mPoS terminals market.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the mPoS Terminal Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$62.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.8%. The mPoS Terminal Software segment is also set to grow at 15.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $8.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.7% CAGR to reach $13.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global mPoS Terminals Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global mPoS Terminals Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global mPoS Terminals Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AURES Group, BBPOS Limited, Bitel Co. Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured):

AURES Group

BBPOS Limited

Bitel Co. Ltd.

Fiserv, Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P.

Ingenico

NCR Corporation

NEW POS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Newland Payment Technology

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

PAX Technology

Posiflex Technology, Inc.

QVS Software Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd.

SZZT Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toast Inc.

Touch Dynamic

VeriFone, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 276 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $32.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $82.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

What is a POS System?

An Introduction to mPOS Terminals

Global Market Outlook

Retail Industry Leads the Global mPOS Terminals Market

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Gains

Competition

mPoS Terminals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

mPOS Systems Offer Various Benefits, Set to Gain Momentum

mPOS Aids in Boosting Business Performance and Customer Experience

Growing Shift Towards Contactless Payments Drives Demand for mPOS Terminals

Global Contactless Payments Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

COVID-19 Crisis Facilitates Payment Space to Move Away from Cash Payments

Transforming Payments Landscape & Rapid Pace of Digitization Presents Opportunity for mPOS Terminals Market

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Key Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation

mPOS Solutions: A Promising Alternative Payment Method

Expanding Internet Connectivity Facilitates Market Gains

Ubiquity of Mobile Devices and Rising Use of Smartphones for Payments: Potential for mPOS Terminal Market

Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020 through 2025

mPOS Value-Added Services (VAS) to Drive Future Gains in mPOS Terminals Market

Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 and 2027

Growing Demand for Mobile Financial Transactions from Varied Industries to Accelerate Growth

Increasing Utilization of Mobile Wallets and Rise in NFC Transactions Fuel Market Prospects

Common Reasons for Use of Digital Wallets: % Share of Users by Reason Cited

Rising Threat of Financial Fraud & Strict Regulations for Payment Processing Propel Demand for EMV-Compliant Payment Solutions

Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) by Region during 2020 to 2024

Retail Emerges as the Leading Application Market for mPOS Terminals

Application of Digital Solutions Used to Improve In-Store Retail Experience

Technological Innovations to Drive Future of mPOS

Market Benefits from Growing Opportunities in the Restaurant Industry

Growing Use of Mobile POS Solutions for Tableside Ordering and Payments

Innovations in Restaurant Technology Spur Development of Next-Generation Restaurant POS Systems

How the Food Service, Hotels & Hospitality Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Hospitality Sector Turns to mPOS Terminals Improve Customer Experience

Cloud-based mPOS Terminals Poised for High Growth in the Future

mPOS Terminals Offer Numerous Benefits to SMEs

Security of mPOS Terminals: A Highly Critical Requirement

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46f9j9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment