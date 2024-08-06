Cold Insulation Market Research Report 2024-2030: A $7.4 Billion Opportunity by 2030, Driven by the Intensified Demand for Refrigeration Equipment

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Insulation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cold Insulation is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the cold insulation market is driven by several factors, reflecting the dynamic changes in technology, environmental policies, and industry standards. The expansion of industries that rely heavily on refrigeration technologies, such as biopharmaceuticals, food processing, and energy, particularly with the increase in LNG projects, directly impacts the demand for advanced cold insulation solutions. Technological advancements that lead to more efficient and sustainable insulation materials also contribute to market growth.



Furthermore, growing global concerns about energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions have prompted tighter regulatory standards worldwide, enhancing the adoption of effective insulation practices. Consumer behavior, especially increased demand for processed foods and pharmaceuticals requiring controlled temperatures, further accelerates the growth of the cold insulation market. These factors collectively fuel the continued development and implementation of cold insulation technologies across various sectors.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Fiber Glass Material segment, which is expected to reach US$1.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.5%. The Phenolic Foams Material segment is also set to grow at 6.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $762.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.2% CAGR to reach $1.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 442 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cold Insulation: A Prelude

A Comparison of Common Available Insulation Materials

Key Characteristics of Cold Insulation Materials

Hot Insulation versus Cold Insulation

Increasing Environmental Concerns and the Critical Need to Minimize Energy Loss Drive Demand

Polyurethane Foam: Largest and Fastest Growing Cold Insulation Material Type

Fiber Glass: A Traditional Widely Used Cold Insulation Material

Phenolic Foam Seeks to Widen Addressable Market

Oil & Gas Applications Dominate Cold Insulation Sales

Europe Dominates Consumption, While China Leads Global Growth in Demand

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Cold Insulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Concerns over Greenhouse Gas Emissions Extends Growth Opportunities

Worldwide Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Economic Sector (in %): 2024

Oil & Gas Sector: Complex Operational Environments Enhance Significance of Cold Insulation Materials

Cold Insulation in HVAC Sector: Significant Growth Potential

Global HVAC Systems Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Widespread Deployments of Air Conditioning Equipment Drive HVAC Insulation Demand

Global Installed Base of Air Condoning Units (in Millions) for the Years 2016, 2020, 2030, 2040 & 2050

Construction and Infrastructure Spending Determines Demand for Cold Insulation Materials

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

Intensified Demand for Refrigeration Equipment Accelerates Market Expansion

Growing Prominence of Cold Insulation in the Food Cold Chain

Global Cold Storage Market Revenues (in %) by Product Category: 2024

Investments in Cold Chain Facilities to Set the Tone for Refrigeration Insulation Demand

Increasing Cryogenic Equipment Deployments Augur Well for Cold Insulation Market

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Polyurethane Foam Emerges as a Widely Used Cold Insulation Material

Polystyrene Foam: Growth Driven by Use in Insulation Products

Innovations & Advancements Spearhead Growth

Bio-Based Cold Insulation Materials: A Promising Development

Stringent Environmental Regulations to Favor Market Growth

