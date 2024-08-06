NeoVolta Expands Market Reach with New Approvals from EnFin Solar Loans and Sungage Financial

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: NEOV), NeoVolta Inc. , a leader in advanced energy storage solutions, announces significant expansions in their market reach through new approvals from both EnFin solar loans and Sungage Financial.



EnFin Solar Loans Approval

NeoVolta’s NV14 and NV24 energy storage systems have been added to the Approved Vendor List (AVL) of EnFin solar loans. EnFin, a subsidiary of Qcells—a major manufacturer of residential solar panels in the United States—provides solar financing solutions for solar panels, batteries, and roofing. This addition aims to make solar energy more accessible to a broader audience, offering enhanced energy security and reliability through NeoVolta’s innovative storage solutions.

Sungage Financial Expansion

In a parallel development, Sungage Financial has expanded NeoVolta’s presence on its AVL with the inclusion of the NeoVolta NV7600inverter. Sungage Financial, a leading provider of residential solar financing operating in 33 states and Washington D.C., previously approved NeoVolta solely for its battery equipment. The addition of NeoVolta’s inverters marks a significant expansion of their partnership, enabling Sungage to finance comprehensive residential solar projects that include both NeoVolta’s battery and inverter equipment.

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with these two financial institutions,” said Ardes Johnson, CEO at NeoVolta. “This approval broadens our market reach and reinforces our commitment to offering reliable and efficient solar energy solutions. We look forward to continued collaboration and success in promoting residential solar adoption.”

Meeting the Rising Demand for Sustainable Energy

These approvals come at a pivotal time when the demand for sustainable energy solutions is surging, driven by increased environmental awareness and the economic benefits of solar power. NeoVolta’s systems are designed to provide long-lasting, safe, and efficient energy storage, with their inverters known for reliability and efficiency. The combined offerings of NeoVolta’s battery and inverter solutions provide a comprehensive approach to meeting residential solar energy needs.

With these endorsements, more installers and homeowners will have access to NeoVolta’s cutting-edge energy storage systems, ensuring enhanced energy security and reliability for a growing number of residential solar projects.

About Sungage Financial



Sungage Financial is dedicated to helping homeowners save money on energy through simple, affordable financing solutions for residential solar projects. With a focus on excellent customer service and innovative financial products, Sungage Financial partners with a network of solar installers to make solar ownership easy and accessible.

About EnFin Solar

EnFin Solar, a subsidiary of Qcells, is dedicated to making solar energy more accessible through comprehensive financing solutions. Specializing in loans for solar panels, batteries, and roofing, EnFin Solar aims to empower homeowners and businesses to adopt sustainable energy practices. By partnering with leading technology providers and offering flexible financing options, EnFin Solar supports the widespread adoption of clean energy, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures advanced energy storage systems that offer efficient and reliable solutions for residential and industrial applications. The company’s flagship product, the NV14, is designed with a focus on safety using non-toxic, non-flammable LiFe(PO4) battery chemistry. The NV14 features a high-capacity 14.4 kWh storage system, a robust 7,680-watt inverter, and a cutting-edge web-based management system, making it one of the leading choices for sustainable energy storage nationwide.