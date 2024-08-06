BLUESTONE LANE NOW SERVING WORLD’S MOST SUSTAINABLE COFFEE NATIONALLY

New York, NY, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned Australian-inspired coffee shop and café Bluestone Lane is officially featuring Atomo ‘Beanless’ Coffee on its core menu of expertly crafted drinks and healthy, delicious food options. The partnership marks the largest market availability to date for Atomo and aligns with Bluestone Lane's commitment to high quality and ethically-sourced products.

Bluestone Lane is a national leader in premium coffee experiences. By integrating Atomo’s sustainable coffee into its menu, the coffee shop chain is providing customers with a delicious, eco-friendly coffee option while reducing the environmental footprint associated with traditional coffee production, such as deforestation and high water usage.

"We were initially skeptical, but once we tasted Atomo, we were blown away," said Andy Stone, Chief Brand and Culture Officer of Bluestone Lane. “Atomo has launched a coffee that meets our high standards for flavor and quality while complementing our commitment to innovate and reduce our environmental footprint."

Atomo crafted its beanless espresso by recreating the molecular structure of conventional coffee using ingredients sourced from upcycled, farm-grown superfoods such as date seeds, guava, and sunflower. The coffee delivers a healthier alternative high in antioxidants, lower in acidity with a cleaner caffeine experience. The taste profile is exceptional with notes of rich dark chocolate, graham cracker, and dried fruit and is offered in both regular and decaf.

"We started this journey back in 2019, and today, having our beanless coffee offered directly to consumers at Bluestone Lane is a leap forward for the company," said Andy Kleitsch, CEO and co-founder of Atomo Coffee. “Our hope now is that the industry will follow Bluestone Lane's lead and embrace sustainable alternatives. It’s the fastest way to do the greatest good for the planet with zero sacrifice.”

Customers will see Atomo Coffee on the in-store menu and have the option to order ahead on Bluestone’s mobile app. Those who want to brew it at home can purchase a bag of the collaboration blend on Amazon . The unique blend combines Bluestone Lane's Flagstaff coffee with Atomo’s beanless coffee.

About Bluestone Lane

Bluestone Lane is an Australian-inspired coffee shop and café chain known for authentic café and coffee experiences. Emphasizing premium quality coffee and wholesome food, Bluestone Lane brings a slice of Australian coffee culture to its locations across the United States, including New York, California, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Massachusetts, and Illinois.