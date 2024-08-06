Smart Retail Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2030 - Integration of Smart Retail with Industry 4.0 to Trigger Broad-based Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Retail - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Smart Retail is estimated at US$35.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$140.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the smart retail market is driven by several factors that reflect the changing landscape of technology, consumer behavior, and economic conditions. Technological innovations, such as AI, IoT, and big data analytics, are crucial as they provide the backbone for creating efficient and personalized shopping experiences. Consumer demand for convenience, speed, and personalization in shopping experiences influences retailers to adopt smart technologies that meet these expectations. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of contactless services and digital solutions in retail, a trend that is likely to continue post-pandemic.
The economic benefits associated with smart retail, including reduced operational costs and increased sales through targeted marketing and optimized stock management, also contribute to its growth. Additionally, as consumers become more tech-savvy, there is a natural progression towards embracing digital solutions in retail settings, further driving the market forward. These drivers ensure the sustained relevance and expansion of smart retail in the global market.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Smart Retail Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$77.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 19.8%. The Smart Retail Software segment is also set to grow at 24.6% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $8.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 23.6% CAGR to reach $19.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured):
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Google LLC
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Capgemini SE
- Avnet, Inc.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- Google Cloud Platform
- Hitachi Vantara LLC
- Bossa Nova Robotics, Inc.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.
- Estimote, Inc.
- Focal Systems Inc.
- Clovity
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- An Introduction to Smart Retail
- Smart Retail: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Smart Payment Technologies Bode Significant Potential for Smart Retail Model
- AI-Enabled Intelligent Systems Make Their Way Into Smart Retail Domain
- Smart Labels Gain Traction in the Retail Sector
- Visual Marketing: A Viable Tool for Smart Retailing
- Robotics & Analytics Seek Role in Smart Retail Ecosystem
- While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
- World Smart Retail Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Smart Retail Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: USA, China, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Rest of World
- COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Leading Players in the Smart Retail Market
- RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
- Smart Retail - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Google LLC (USA)
- Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
- IBM (USA)
- Intel Corporation (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- NVIDIA Corporation (USA)
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
- PAX Global Technology Limited (Hong Kong)
- PTC, Inc. (USA)
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
- SoftBank Robotics Holdings Corp. (Japan)
- Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Emergence of New Consumer and Changing Face of Retail Industry Create Fertile Environment for Smart Retail Technologies
- A Note of New Smart Technologies & Concepts Proliferating the Retail Environment
- Increasing Adoption of Smartphones Instigates Robust Momentum
- Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
- Current Scenario in mCommerce Vertical Strongly Favors Smart Retail Model
- Global Retail MCommerce Market: Sales in $ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2024
- Rising Trend of Improving Customer Retail Experience Broadens Addressable Market for Smart Retail Solutions
- Widening Scope & Span of IoT in Retail Sphere Bolsters Market Prospects
- Integration of Smart Retail with Industry 4.0 to Trigger Broad-based Opportunities
- Rise of Connected Retail Creates Conducive Scenario
- Growing Relevancy of Omni-Channel Commerce Augurs Well
- World Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market (in US$ Million) for Years 2018 through 2025
- Lenience Towards Blockchain for Retail Enthuses Smart Retail Market
- Improvements in Location & Voice Technologies Augur Well
- Prevailing Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends Favor Robust Growth
- Urban Sprawl
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Rising Living Standards & Changing Lifestyle Trends
- Cyber Security, Data Transparency & Privacy: Key Issues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
