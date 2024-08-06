Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 31 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 7,383,621 of its own shares at the purchase price 112,559,811 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price 29.7.2024 10:38:35 1,000,000 15.275 15,275,000 29.7.2024 11:20:01 1,000,000 15.275 15,275,000 30.7.2024 15:01:07 1,000,000 15.200 15,200,000 31.7.2024 13:39:35 2,000,000 15.175 30,350,000 1.8.2024 15:13:26 2,000,000 15.300 30,600,000 2.8.2024 09:58:43 383,621 15.275 5,859,811 Total 7,383,621 112,559,811

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme. announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.

Kvika held 11,248,162 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has thus purchased a total of 18,631,783 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.395% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 280,340,807 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 4 July 2024 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2025. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is