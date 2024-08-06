Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 31 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 7,383,621 of its own shares at the purchase price 112,559,811 ISK. See further details below:
|Date
|Time
|No. of shares purchased
|Share price (rate)
|Purchase price
|29.7.2024
|10:38:35
|1,000,000
|15.275
|15,275,000
|29.7.2024
|11:20:01
|1,000,000
|15.275
|15,275,000
|30.7.2024
|15:01:07
|1,000,000
|15.200
|15,200,000
|31.7.2024
|13:39:35
|2,000,000
|15.175
|30,350,000
|1.8.2024
|15:13:26
|2,000,000
|15.300
|30,600,000
|2.8.2024
|09:58:43
|383,621
|15.275
|5,859,811
|Total
|7,383,621
|112,559,811
The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme. announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.
Kvika held 11,248,162 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has thus purchased a total of 18,631,783 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.395% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 280,340,807 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK.
The buyback programme is in effect from 4 July 2024 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2025. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.
The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.
Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is