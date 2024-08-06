Singapore Telecoms, Mobile & Broadband Market Report 2024

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on Singapore's telecom sector, pushing down penetration rates and delaying several major infrastructure projects due to production and supply chain disruptions. The good news, at least, is that the overall effect on the sector has been relatively modest compared to other industries that effectively collapsed under the shutdown. Telecommunications remained an essential service during the period, with many people even needing to upgrade their services and plans to enable a shift to working and schooling from home. Singapore's modern infrastructure and capacity weathered the storm well.

Most telecom operators suffered financially, with declines in revenue and profit as subscribers tightened their belts and reduced discretionary spending. The downturn was roughly in line with the retraction in the Singapore economy. All the major players continued to provide services, and to proceed with their investment programs, particularly in 5G networks (with a focus on standalone). The operators are voicing strong optimism for the coming months as travel restrictions are reduced and economic activity starts to bounce back. While forecasting should be viewed as a very risky activity in such uncertain times, there is a high degree of confidence across the industry that penetration rates in Singapore will quickly return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Singapore continues to push ahead with its 5G rollout. 5G networks and services are expected to form the backbone of growth in the telco sector over the coming years as service providers seek new ways to engage customers in a market that is otherwise already saturated.

Key Developments

  • Following successful trials, multiple standalone 5G services are launched;
  • Telecom regulator announces S$30 million fund to accelerate 5G adoption and commercialisation;
  • M1 and Keppel Corp to create a separate company to operate M1's mobile network assets;

Key Topics Covered

  1. Key statistics
  2. Regional Asian Market Comparison
  3. COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
  4. Economic considerations and responses
  5. Subscribers
  6. Infrastructure
  7. Telecommunications market
  8. Regulatory environment
  9. Historical overview
  10. Regulatory authority
  11. Fixed network developments
  12. Cyber Security
  13. Mobile network developments
  14. Spectrum auctions
  15. Mobile market
  16. Market overview
  17. Mobile broadband
  18. Mobile infrastructure
  19. 5G
  20. 4G (LTE)
  21. 3G
  22. GSM
  23. VoWiFi
  24. Radio Dot System
  25. Lampsite
  26. Satellite mobile
  27. Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)
  28. Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) Small Cells
  29. Mobile operators
  30. Singtel
  31. StarHub
  32. M1
  33. TPG Telecom
  34. MNVOs
  35. Fixed-line broadband market
  36. Market overview
  37. Broadband statistics
  38. Fixed broadband service providers
  39. SingNet
  40. StarHub
  41. M1
  42. Fixed-line broadband technologies
  43. Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
  44. Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
  45. Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
  46. Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)
  47. Digital economy
  48. e-Commerce
  49. Smart Nation initiative
  50. E-Payments
  51. e-Government
  52. Fixed network operators
  53. Singtel
  54. StarHub
  55. M1 (formerly MobileOne)
  56. Telecommunications infrastructure
  57. National telecom network
  58. Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN)
  59. Background and timeline
  60. International infrastructure
  61. Satellite networks
  62. Submarine cable networks
  63. Data centres
  64. Smart infrastructure
  65. Internet-of-Things (IoT)
  66. Smart Nation Platform
  67. Cyber Security Centre
  68. Smart Meters
  69. Appendix - Historic data
  70. Glossary of abbreviations
  71. Related reports
  72. List of tables
  73. List of charts
  74. List of exhibits

