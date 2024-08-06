Singapore Telecoms, Mobile & Broadband Market Report 2024

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on Singapore's telecom sector, pushing down penetration rates and delaying several major infrastructure projects due to production and supply chain disruptions. The good news, at least, is that the overall effect on the sector has been relatively modest compared to other industries that effectively collapsed under the shutdown. Telecommunications remained an essential service during the period, with many people even needing to upgrade their services and plans to enable a shift to working and schooling from home. Singapore's modern infrastructure and capacity weathered the storm well.



Most telecom operators suffered financially, with declines in revenue and profit as subscribers tightened their belts and reduced discretionary spending. The downturn was roughly in line with the retraction in the Singapore economy. All the major players continued to provide services, and to proceed with their investment programs, particularly in 5G networks (with a focus on standalone). The operators are voicing strong optimism for the coming months as travel restrictions are reduced and economic activity starts to bounce back. While forecasting should be viewed as a very risky activity in such uncertain times, there is a high degree of confidence across the industry that penetration rates in Singapore will quickly return to pre-COVID-19 levels.



Singapore continues to push ahead with its 5G rollout. 5G networks and services are expected to form the backbone of growth in the telco sector over the coming years as service providers seek new ways to engage customers in a market that is otherwise already saturated.



Key Developments

Following successful trials, multiple standalone 5G services are launched;

Telecom regulator announces S$30 million fund to accelerate 5G adoption and commercialisation;

M1 and Keppel Corp to create a separate company to operate M1's mobile network assets;

Key Topics Covered

Key statistics Regional Asian Market Comparison COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector Economic considerations and responses Subscribers Infrastructure Telecommunications market Regulatory environment Historical overview Regulatory authority Fixed network developments Cyber Security Mobile network developments Spectrum auctions Mobile market Market overview Mobile broadband Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G (LTE) 3G GSM VoWiFi Radio Dot System Lampsite Satellite mobile Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) Small Cells Mobile operators Singtel StarHub M1 TPG Telecom MNVOs Fixed-line broadband market Market overview Broadband statistics Fixed broadband service providers SingNet StarHub M1 Fixed-line broadband technologies Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX) Digital economy e-Commerce Smart Nation initiative E-Payments e-Government Fixed network operators Singtel StarHub M1 (formerly MobileOne) Telecommunications infrastructure National telecom network Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN) Background and timeline International infrastructure Satellite networks Submarine cable networks Data centres Smart infrastructure Internet-of-Things (IoT) Smart Nation Platform Cyber Security Centre Smart Meters Appendix - Historic data Glossary of abbreviations Related reports List of tables List of charts List of exhibits

