Risk Management for Pharma and Biopharma Professionals: 1-Day Online Training Course (October 8, 2024) - Identify, Evaluate and Implement Specific Risk-based Techniques for Risk Management

Risk management is becoming increasingly important to drug and medical device development and ensuring compliance with regulatory expectations and during challenging times such as a pandemic. There are now numerous pharmaceutical guidelines covering risk management including ICH Q9, ICH GCP R2, drug and device risk-based guidance during a pandemic, regulatory risk-based approaches, and the recently finalised FDA Risk-based monitoring of Clinical Investigation questions and answers guidance.

This essential course will explain the importance of using risk management techniques in drug and device development to comply with the latest focus on inspection in this area. It will show you how risk management can improve the quality of your development projects and demonstrate the importance of using risk analysis and risk management techniques in the pharma, biopharma and medical device industries. You will learn how to identify, evaluate and implement specific risk-based techniques for risk management, including a quality management framework.

The course will enable you to develop quality risk management principles applicable to pharma, biopharma and device development, as well as to identify and share best practices for risk management tools and approaches.

Benefits of Attending

Understand risk management tools and when and how the tools are used in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and medical device projects

Learn how to plan risk-based approaches, how to document and where to focus to meet regulatory requirements and expectations

Develop and apply risk management principles and tools to your development projects

Identify and share best practices for implementing risk-based tools and principles

Who Should Attend?

Anyone who is needs to understand risk management working in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. Particularly those needing to understand the regulatory expectations, associated guidance and be able to apply different tools and techniques in their role.

Agenda

A brief overview of risk management

Why risk management is important

Definitions of key risk management terminology

Brief overview of regulations and guidelines which cover risk management applied to the pharma and biopharma industry

Risk-based quality management system (QMS) - what does this really mean? How does it look?

What are the elements of a QMS which include risk

What does a regulatory inspector expect to be in place for clinical trials?

Group discussion on using a clinical QMS, including risk

Risk-based processes/tools and techniques

Examples of risk management processes

Risk based tools including: Root cause analysis Risk breakdown structure Risk log Failure mode and effect analysis Risk Matrix Examples of pharmaceutical risk tools for clinical trials included Risk Assessment Categorization Tool



Brief review of risk-based approaches to auditing

Example of best practice guide - RQA (Research Quality Association)

