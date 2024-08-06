Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Business Report 2023-2030 - Focus on Smart City Initiatives Provides Opportunities for the Expansion of FTTH/B Networks

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the FTTH/B market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the surging demand for high-speed and reliable internet services, fueled by the proliferation of digital applications and smart devices, is boosting the adoption of FTTH/B networks. Secondly, advancements in fiber optic technology and network architectures are reducing deployment costs and improving the efficiency of fiber networks. Thirdly, government initiatives and funding programs aimed at expanding broadband access are supporting the growth of FTTH/B infrastructure.



Additionally, the rising trend of remote work, online education, and digital entertainment is driving the need for robust and high-capacity broadband networks. Lastly, the increasing focus on smart city development and the Internet of Things (IoT) is creating new opportunities for FTTH/B networks, as these technologies rely on high-speed and reliable internet connectivity to function effectively.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Growing Next Generation Internet Economy Provides a Strong Foundation for the Rise & Penetration of FTTH/B

Why High-Speed Broadband Matters?

Growing Number of Internet Users Primes the World for the Networking Age: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (In Million) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Focus on Last Mile Telecommunications Drives Interest in Fiber to X Architectures as the Last Mile Networking Solution

Global Economic Update

What is Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)? & Why is it Important for Modern Homes & Businesses?

Primary Advantages of FTTH/B

FTTH Implementation

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Dominates FTTH/B Market

Competition

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Surge Brings Fiber Communications Into the Spotlight: Opportunities for FTTH/B Market

Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030

Spurt in FTTH Demand Hinges on Implementation of Innovative Solutions

Demand for Ultra-High-Bit Internet Access Drives Demand for FTTH/B

Why Ultra-Fast Internet is the Need of Hour

Ultra-High-Bit Internet: Intriguing Merits

5G to Step Up Interest & Deployment of Fiber to the X. Here's How & Why

Fiber, the Only Medium of Transport with Capacity to Scale to the Demands of 5G Mobile Technology, Needs Aggressive Investment

FTTH Network and 5G Convergence Essential for High Bandwidth and Faster Internet

Implications of FTTH & 5G Network Convergence for Physical Layer

Transition Towards to the Cloud to Necessitate Expansion of FTTX/H Networks

With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud, the Importance of Robust Internet Connection Storms Into the Spotlight: Global Market for Cloud Computing Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand for Better Internet Infrastructure

Focus on Smart City Initiatives Provides Opportunities for the Expansion of FTTH/B Networks: Global Smart City Revenues (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022 and 2027

Rise of Smart Homes, Home Automation & Increased Adoption of Home Security Systems Makes FTTH More Indispensable Than Ever

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

As Smart Homes Become a Mainstream Reality, the Growing Bandwidth Needs Throws the Spotlight on the Importance of FTTH Connections: Smart Home Adoption Rate (%) by Region/ Country for the Year 2024

Rise in On-Demand Streaming Makes FTTH Connections Indispensable for Modern Digital Homes

Growing Popularity of Video-On-Demand Provides a Platform for the Rise of FTTH Connections: Global Opportunity for Video On-Demand (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rise in Internet TV Viewing Sharpens the Business Case for Robust & Fast Residential Internet Connections: Global Number of OTT Video Users (In Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Hybrid Work Models in the Post Pandemic Era to Sustain the Value of Reliable Broadband Connections at Homes

Returning to the Office! What Are Our Preferences?: % Share of Employees Preferring Various Types of Work Arrangements

Remote Education Pushes Reliance on High Speed Internet Connectivity, Driving Market Growth

Need for Robust Connectivity for of eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH: Global e-Learning Revenues (in US$ Billion) by Region/Country for the Years 2022 and 2027

Surge in Internet Gaming Catalyzes the Role of FTTH in Providing the Ultimate Gaming Experience

Rise in Online Gaming Enhances Need for High-Speed Internet Connectivity: Global Number of Active Gamers (In Billion) Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Growing Investments in Factory Automation to Spur Growth of FTTB/P Connections

Industrial Automation with IIoT

Here's Why Fiber to Factory and Machines Becomes Critical Backbone Investments

FTTB/P Connections to Witness Unconventional Growth as Factory Automation Initiatives Increase Dependence on Robust Last Mile Internet Connectivity: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

FTTH/B to Benefit from the Growing Focus Shed on Broadband Network Readiness Amid the Rise of the Metaverse

The Rapidly Evolving Metaverse Ecosystem Throws the Spotlight on Broadband Readiness With FTTH/B: Global Spending on Metaverse (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rise of Digitally Transformed Enterprises to Heighten the Role of Internet in Enterprise Networking

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Creates Explosive Growth Opportunities for Fiber Optic Networks

Networking Requirements of IoT Networks

Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2024

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth, Elevating the Role of Internet & Its Enabling Fiber Optic Technology

Robust Growth in e-Commerce to Encourage Adoption of FTTX: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Robust Outlook for Telemedicine Bodes Well for FTTB/H Connections

Growing Demand for Telehealth Services Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for FTTH/B in Enabling Reliable Telemedicine Communication: Global Opportunity for Telemedicine (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Investments in Deep Fiber Critical for Market Expansion

