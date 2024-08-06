LeddarTech Enters Into Amendment to Credit Facility and Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Deficiency Notices

QUEBEC CITY, Canada, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech® Holdings Inc. (“LeddarTech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology, LeddarVision™, for ADAS, AD and parking applications, announces it entered into an Eleventh Amending Agreement (the “Amendment and Waiver”) with Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec (“Desjardins”) with respect to the Amended and Restated Financing Offer dated as of April 5, 2023 (as amended, the “Desjardins Credit Facility”).



As previously announced by the Company on July 5, 2024, pursuant to a Ninth Amending Agreement to the Desjardins Credit Facility, the Company was required to maintain an unencumbered cash balance (the “Minimum Cash Covenant”) of C$3.5 million from July 5, 2024 through July 6, 2024, and C$1.8 million from July 7, 2024 through July 26, 2024. Pursuant to a Tenth Amending Agreement to the Desjardins Credit Facility dated July 26, 2024, Desjardins had temporarily reduced the required Minimum Cash Covenant to C$1.3 million from July 26, 2024 through August 5, 2024, after which time the Company was to be obligated to maintain a minimum cash balance of C$5.0 million.

Pursuant to the Amendment and Waiver, among other things, Desjardins has agreed to:

temporarily reduce the required Minimum Cash Covenant to (i) C$250,000 from August 6, 2024 through August 14, 2024, (ii) C$1,000,000 from August 15, 2024 until the earlier of the Short-Term Outside Date (as defined below) and November 15, 2024, and (iii) C$5,000,000 at all times after the earlier of the Short-Term Outside Date and November 15, 2024; and

temporarily postpone payment of interest for the months of July, August, September and October 2024 until the earlier of (x) the date of disbursement of an equity investment in the Borrower for a minimum gross proceeds amount of US$35,000,000 (the “Short-Term Outside Date”) and (y) November 15, 2024.

The Amendment and Waiver provides for a monthly payment by the Company to Desjardins of C$125,000 until the Short-Term Outside Date, which payments will be due and payable on the earlier of the Short-Term Outside Date and November 15, 2024. The foregoing description of the Amendment and Waiver does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment and Waiver, a copy of which has been filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ and EDGAR profiles at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

The Company continues to progress its discussions with several of its principal shareholders and other potential investors to secure the financing described in the Company’s press release issued on July 5, 2024, which may include funding to meet near-term obligations while the Company continues to seek to close the larger financing (collectively, the “Financing Transaction”). There can be no assurance that such existing shareholders or other potential investors will invest any amount in the Financing Transaction, or that the Company will successfully complete the Financing Transaction at all.

Frantz Saintellemy, President and CEO of LeddarTech, said: “We are pleased to have the continued support of our partner and lender, Desjardins, as we continue to make solid progress on securing the funding we need to achieve our goals in both the short and long term. We look forward to providing an update when we release our third-quarter financial results on August 14.”

Any debt or equity securities to be offered and sold in the Financing Transaction may not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or State securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the Financing Transaction, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Receipt of Nasdaq Deficiency Notices

The Company also announces that it has received notices from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (collectively, the “Notices”) indicating that the Company did not comply with the following Nasdaq Listing Rules within certain time periods as required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market: (i) minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, (ii) minimum market value of publicly held shares (“MVPHS”) of US$15,000,000, and (iii) minimum market value of listed securities (“MVLS”) of US$50,000,000 (the “Listing Requirements”). The Notices also indicated that the Company will be afforded a period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance.

The Company intends to actively monitor the closing bid price, the MVPHS and the MVLS of its common shares and will evaluate available options to regain compliance with the Listing Requirements. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with such Listing Requirements or maintain compliance with any of the other Nasdaq Global Market continued listing requirements.

The Notices have no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common shares, which will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LDTC,” subject to the Company’s compliance with the other continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Global Market.

The foregoing also should be read in conjunction with the disclosures set forth in the Company’s Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile on the date hereof, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile on January 31, 2024, including the disclosures set forth under “Item 3.D – Key Information – Risk Factors” contained therein.

