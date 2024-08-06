Accounting & Business Advisory Leader Clark Schaefer Hackett Chooses AI Networking with Nile

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nile, a pioneer in AI networking and Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) for the enterprise, today announced that Clark Schaefer Hackett (CSH), a leading accounting and business advisory firm, has selected the Nile Access Service to replace its existing enterprise networking solution from a major incumbent vendor across eight sites around the world. The firm selected Nile’s solution due to its unique performance guarantees for coverage, capacity, and availability, as well as its AI-powered “as-a-Service” architecture that provides native zero trust security, automates network lifecycle management, and eliminates upfront capital costs.



“In evaluating new enterprise network solutions, the Nile Access Service presented the most compelling value proposition, as it enables us to focus our team’s efforts on technology projects critical to our business’ core competence and not simply ‘keeping the lights on,’” said Kevin Staton, CIO, Clark Schaefer Hackett. “Other incumbent vendors were pitching us the same architectures they presented more than five years ago. There simply wasn’t any growth or innovation when compared to Nile’s solution.”

Clark Schaefer Hackett is a Top 100 CPA and advisory firm offering expertise in audit and assurance, tax, business consulting, risk management, valuations, transaction services, and more. The firm employs more than 700 people across eight sites, as well as a location in Mumbai. Kevin Staton came on board as CIO with a mission to enhance CSH’s technology capabilities and set a new data-driven technology strategy. This included prioritizing technologies that serve CSH’s clients and move its business forward.

When it came time to evaluate the firm’s nationwide campus network solutions, it rapidly became clear that a change was needed. The Nile Access Service, with its AI-powered cloud native architecture, enabled Staton’s team to shift its focus to strategic projects like AI and application automation instead of spending valuable cycles on traditionally important but time-consuming network management tasks. The combination of native zero trust security that’s designed to eliminate lateral movement of malware, automated lifecycle management, and reliable connectivity with performance guarantees gave CSH’s team precisely what it needed.

“Today’s CIOs are looking for solutions that enable them to focus their team efforts more on innovation than infrastructure,” said Surbhi Kaul, Nile’s Head of Customer Experience and Operations. “At the same time, these enterprises recognize that secure, reliable, and high-performance connectivity is a requisite foundation for any IT organization. Our AI-powered NaaS solution gives CIOs a new network model that eliminates the operational burden while delivering world-class connectivity and scalability.”

About the Nile Access Service

The Nile Access Service is powered by a new approach to enterprise AI networking that is within reach for all businesses, whether they have five people or 50,000. This visionary model combines cloud native software delivery, AI and automation, zero-trust networking security, and custom-built wired, wireless, and sensor network infrastructure in an “as-a-Service” offering. Unlike legacy, product-centric Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings, the Nile Access Service was built from the ground up with powerful AI applications to automate and orchestrate traditionally manual network operations. It offers a standardized system design, a single data store, and an integrated software stack to deliver guaranteed performance, coverage, capacity, and availability for wired and wireless LAN connectivity. With per-user and per-square-foot consumption options available, all service capabilities include all hardware and software components, 24/7 support, and zero upfront capital expense.

To learn more about the Nile Access Service, visit https://nilesecure.com/solutions/nile-access-service.

About Nile:

Nile is disrupting the enterprise network market by modernizing IT operations with a new AI networking architecture, delivering enterprise networks entirely as a service. For the first time in the industry, the Nile Access Service integrates zero-trust security and offers performance guarantees for connectivity, coverage, and availability. With Nile, IT organizations close the gap between their digital aspirations and legacy realities, reduce their total cost of ownership by more than 60%, and recover critical IT resources while their users gain superior connectivity. For more information, visit nilesecure.com/journey .

