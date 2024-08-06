Global Cycling Apparel Market Size To Worth USD 8.1 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.94%

New York, United States, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cycling Apparel Market Size is to Grow from USD 5 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.1 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.94% during the projected period.





Cycling apparel is the term used to describe riding accessories and equipment. When riding a bicycle, cycling clothing is worn to fit and support the body. Stretching these garments will increase the wearer's comfort. Cycling apparel products include jerseys, leggings, jackets, shorts, and gloves. Because of its many advantages such as its ability to wick away moisture from the body, reduced air resistance, stretchability, and other qualities cycling accessories are becoming more and more popular. A variety of reasons, including a rise in government initiatives and the rapid development of riding infrastructure, such as parking lots and bicycle crossings, are expected to contribute to the growth of the cycling apparel market over the projected period. Another factor anticipated to promote the market's growth throughout the projected period is the increasing health consciousness of consumers, which is partly caused by the rising prevalence of obesity worldwide. However, the target market's growth is also anticipated to be restricted shortly by two other factors such as increasing rates of cycling fatalities and enhanced auto technology.

Browse key industry insights spread across 189 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Cycling Apparel Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product (Professional, Amateur), By Type (Jersey, Gloves, Jackets, Others), By End-User (Male, Female), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.”

The amateur services segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global cycling apparel market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of product, the global cycling apparel market is divided into professional, and amateur. Among these, the amateur segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global cycling apparel market during the projected timeframe. The reasonable pricing and basic quality of the products appear amateur.

The jersey segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global cycling apparel market during the estimated period.

On the basis of application, the global cycling apparel market is divided into jerseys, gloves, jackets, and others. Among these, the jersey segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global cycling apparel market during the estimated period. The jersey is the most important component of the clothing considering it helps the body stay cool even in hot conditions.

The male segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global cycling apparel market during the estimated period.

On the basis of application, the global cycling apparel market is divided into males and females. Among these, the male segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global cycling apparel market during the estimated period. Owing to the higher number of men's cycling championships and the higher participation rate of males

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global cycling apparel market over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global cycling apparel market over the forecast period. The Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, and Sweden are the top four countries in this region with the highest per capita bicycle ownership; these countries are seeing an increase in bicycle sales. According to data published by the World Economic Forum in September 2019, as of 2018, there were around 23 million more bicycles in the Netherlands than there were inhabitants, or about 17 million.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global cycling apparel market during the projected timeframe. The growing interest in cycling activities among the younger population is driving up sales of cycling clothing, particularly clothes, in North America. Environmentally concerned people are using bicycles more and more frequently as a mode of transportation, which has increased demand for the product.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global cycling apparel market include Universal Colours, NIKE Inc, Adidas AG, Specialized Bicycle, Marcello Bergamo, Castelli, JAKROO, Mysenlan, CCN Sport, Capo Cycling Apparel, Champion System, Pas Normal Studios, Pearl iZUMi, Rapha Racing Limited, and Others.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, the US Department of Transportation announced the recipients of the 800 million dollar first round of SS4A contracts. All proceeds will go toward programs designed to make walking and bicycling safer for Americans.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global cycling apparel market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Cycling Apparel Market, By Product

Professional

Amateur

Global Cycling Apparel Market, By Type

Jersey

Gloves

Jackets

Others

Global Cycling Apparel Market, By End User

Male

Female

Global Cycling Apparel Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



