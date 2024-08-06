Passage Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on improving the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

Format: Management will participate in a presentation and investor meetings

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

15th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Format: Management will participate in investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Location: New York City, NY

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical stage genetic medicines company on a mission to improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our primary focus is the development and advancement of cutting-edge, one-time therapies designed to target the underlying pathology of these conditions. Passage Bio’s lead product candidate, PBFT02, seeks to treat neurodegenerative conditions, including frontotemporal dementia, by elevating progranulin levels to restore lysosomal function and slow disease progression.

To learn more about Passage Bio and our steadfast commitment to protecting patients and families against loss in neurodegenerative conditions, please visit: www.passagebio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Stuart Henderson

Passage Bio

267.866.0114

shenderson@passagebio.com

Passage Bio Media:

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications

312.961.2502

mikebeyer@sambrown.com