Silvaco To Present at the Rosenblatt 4th Annual Technology Summit

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVCO, “Silvaco”), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, will participate in a fireside chat at the Rosenblatt 4th Annual Technology Summit on Monday, August 19, at 4 p.m. Eastern time.



A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.silvaco.com/.

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: Here (live and replay)

About Silvaco

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silvaco Group, Inc.'s current expectations. The words “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “project”, “will”, and similar phrases as they relate to Silvaco Group, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silvaco Group, Inc. and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Investor Contact:

Greg McNiff

investors@silvaco.com

Media Contact:

Tyler Weiland

press@silvaco.com